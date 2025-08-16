One Point One Solutions Limited Reports Robust Financial Performance in Q1 FY 2025-26

Mumbai, August 16, 2025: One Point One Solutions Limited (NSE: ONEPOINT), a leader in next-generation Business Process Management (BPM) services, announced its financial results for the first quarter ended 30th June 2025, demonstrating robust performance across key financial indicators.

One Point One Solutions Limited achieves 8.03% quarter on quarter growth, while income surges to ₹74.50 crore

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE: Q1 FY 2025-26

Q1 FY2025-26 Total Income ₹ 74.50 Cr EBITDA ₹ 20.56 Cr EBITDA Margin 27.60 % PAT 9.44 Cr PAT Margin 12.67% EPS ₹ 0.36

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS: (₹ in Cr)

Performance indicators Q1 FY26 Q4 FY25 QoQ Q1 FY25 YoY Total Income 74.50 73.62 1.19%↑ 62.14 19.89%↑ EBITDA 20.56 18.84 9.15%↑ 17.84 15.28%↑ PAT 9.44 8.74 8.03%↑ 7.60 24.12%↑

Total Income: Grew to ₹ 74.50 crore in Q1 FY26 from ₹ 73.62 crore in Q4 FY25, marking a substantial 1.19% quarter on quarter increase.

EBITDA: Increased 9.15% from ₹ 18.84 crore in Q4 FY25 to ₹ 20.56 crore in Q1 FY26

PAT: Rose to ₹ 9.44 crore in Q1 FY26 up from ₹ 8.74 crore in Q4 FY25, reflecting a 8.03% quarter on quarter growth.

Announced the appointment of Nitin Mahajan as Chief Executive Officer. The appointment comes amid a period of strategic transformation and expansion for the company, following recent acquisitions and a growing international presence. With a proven track record of 28 years of experience in driving growth in complex market environments, Mahajan is expected to play a pivotal role in strengthening One Point One Solutions’ position as a leading player in the BPM sector. His leadership arrives at a time when the organization is harnessing advanced technologies, including AI-driven tools and intelligent automation, to elevate the quality and scope of its offerings.

MANAGEMENT COMMENT: