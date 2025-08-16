One Point One Solutions Limited Reports Robust Financial Performance in Q1 FY 2025-26

Mumbai, August 16, 2025: One Point One Solutions Limited (NSE: ONEPOINT), a leader in next-generation Business Process Management (BPM) services, announced its financial results for the first quarter ended 30th June 2025, demonstrating robust performance across key financial indicators.
One Point One Solutions Limited achieves 8.03% quarter on quarter growth, while income surges to ₹74.50 crore
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE: Q1 FY 2025-26
|
Q1 FY2025-26
|
Total Income
₹ 74.50 Cr
|
EBITDA
₹ 20.56 Cr
|
EBITDA Margin
27.60 %
|
PAT
9.44 Cr
|
PAT Margin
12.67%
|
EPS
₹ 0.36
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS: (₹ in Cr)
|
Performance indicators
|
Q1 FY26
|
Q4 FY25
|
QoQ
|
Q1 FY25
|
YoY
|
Total Income
|
74.50
|
73.62
|
1.19%↑
|
62.14
|
19.89%↑
|
EBITDA
|
20.56
|
18.84
|
9.15%↑
|
17.84
|
15.28%↑
|
PAT
|
9.44
|
8.74
|
8.03%↑
|
7.60
|
24.12%↑
- Total Income: Grew to ₹ 74.50 crore in Q1 FY26 from ₹ 73.62 crore in Q4 FY25, marking a substantial 1.19% quarter on quarter increase.
- EBITDA: Increased 9.15% from ₹ 18.84 crore in Q4 FY25 to ₹ 20.56 crore in Q1 FY26
- PAT: Rose to ₹ 9.44 crore in Q1 FY26 up from ₹ 8.74 crore in Q4 FY25, reflecting a 8.03% quarter on quarter growth.
Announced the appointment of Nitin Mahajan as Chief Executive Officer. The appointment comes amid a period of strategic transformation and expansion for the company, following recent acquisitions and a growing international presence. With a proven track record of 28 years of experience in driving growth in complex market environments, Mahajan is expected to play a pivotal role in strengthening One Point One Solutions’ position as a leading player in the BPM sector. His leadership arrives at a time when the organization is harnessing advanced technologies, including AI-driven tools and intelligent automation, to elevate the quality and scope of its offerings.
MANAGEMENT COMMENT:
Commenting on the results, Mr. Akshay Chhabra, Chairman & Managing Director said, “Our Q1 performance underscores the resilience of our business model and the trust our clients place in us. The strong growth across revenue and profitability is a direct result of our focused investments in technology, talent, and process excellence. As we expand our footprint in both domestic and international markets, we remain committed to delivering measurable value to our clients while creating sustainable, long-term growth for all our stakeholders”