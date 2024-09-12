OnePlus successfully validates 5G network slicing on Jio True 5G network for the OnePlus Nord 4

Bangalore, 12th September 2024: OnePlus, the global technology brand, and Reliance Jio, India’s largest digital services player, have announced the successful joint validation of 5G network slicing efforts. As part of their recently launched 5G innovation lab in India, OnePlus and Reliance Jio have successfully worked to test this solution, which is an important step towards making 5G network more beneficial for smartphone users across India.

During the demonstration, OnePlus and Reliance Jio connected the core network and chip module on the recently launched OnePlus Nord 4; and were able to successfully conclude the 5G network slicing tests.

Using the new OnePlus Nord 4 with network slicing technology, the R&D teams demonstrated how different applications can get access to dedicated network slices for enhanced 5G experience.

Ramagopala Reddy, VP at OnePlus India shared, “We at OnePlus, are thrilled to be collaborating with Jio on the ground-breaking 5G network slicing efforts. This partnership marks as a significant milestone in our journey towards advancing technology and enhancing user experiences for our India community. When we joined hands with Jio earlier this year to begin our 5G innovation lab efforts, we were confident that our commitment to pushing boundaries of innovation would lead to fruitful results. This successful 5G enterprise solution serves as a crucial benchmark in realizing practical 5G network slicing deployment and will truly serve as a global guide for network operators worldwide. At OnePlus, we will continue to remain committed towards bringing the best of cutting-edge technology to our users in India.”

5G network slicing divides a physical network into several virtual networks, each tailored to specific needs. These network slicing efforts create independent virtual networks with different features like speed, bandwidth, security, and reliability based on user needs. This allows for more flexible and efficient 5G networks.

Both companies will now work on finalizing the details to prepare for commercial deployment in the coming months.

In the future, OnePlus and Jio will continue working towards driving more such innovative R&D solutions, while working closely with global stakeholders to promote 5G network slicing for businesses, and providing more secure, reliable, and flexible 5G services for their users all over India.