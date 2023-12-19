Marlborough, 19 December , 2023: OneShield, a leader in core systems for the insurance industry, is excited to announce their strategic partnership with Coforge, a global digital services and solutions provider. This collaboration is poised to redefine customer success on the OneShield Enterprise platform by seamlessly aligning OneShield’s advanced solutions with Coforge’s specialized expertise strengthening their footprint in the MGA space and broader insurance market.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Coforge in our shared commitment to empowering clients on the OneShield platform,” said Ken Shapiro, Chief Revenue Officer at OneShield. “This alliance signifies a significant step forward in enhancing the user experience, offering clients an even more robust and comprehensive suite of solutions, and delivering an unprecedented level of self-sufficiency.” Coforge’s Executive Vice President, Insurance, Rajeev Batra, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration: “At Coforge, we are focused on bringing our expertise in digital core platforms to complement OneShield. This partnership underscores our commitment to delivering exceptional value by offering business agility, superior customer experiences, and achieving optimal results. We look forward to jointly addressing the dynamic needs of the insurance industry and driving innovation.”

Key areas of this partnership include providing Implementation Services for the deployment of OneShield Enterprise’s Policy, Billing, and Claims solutions, as well as the configuration of insurance products on the OneShield platform. Coforge will augment OneShield’s capacity to deliver enhanced value for carriers and work closely with OneShield’s leading team of architects to build tailored solutions that empower their insurance customers to grow.

This partnership aims to leverage Coforge’s domain-specific strengths, expanding OneShield’s network of trained professionals. Clients can anticipate accelerated implementations, heightened customer support, and the expansion of innovative solutions to maximize their experience within the OneShield Enterprise SaaS platform.