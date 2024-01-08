ONGC Jeetega to Bharat Jeetega

Mumbai | 08 January 2024

ONGC announces the successful commencement of “First Oil” from the deep-water KG-DWN-98/2 Block, situated off the coast of Bay of Bengal. This 98/2 project is likely to increase ONGC’s total Oil and Gas production by 11 percent and 15 percent respectively.

Valiantly combating various technological and Covid-related challenges, ONGC had successfully executed Phase 1 of the project in March 2020, achieving the commencement of gas production from U field of the KG-DWN-98/2 Block in record time of 10 months.

With commencement of this First Oil on 7 January 2024, ONGC is nearing completion of Phase 2, culminating into commencement of oil production from the ‘M’ field of KG-DWN-98/2.

The development of this field faced unique technical challenges due to the waxy nature of the crude. To overcome those, ONGC employed innovative Pipe in Pipe technology, a first-of-its-kind initiative in India. While some subsea hardware involved in this development has been sourced internationally to meet specific requirements, the majority of fabrication works were carried out at Modular Fabrication Facility at Kattupalli which highlights ONGC’s commitment to promote ‘Make in India’, contributing towards a self-reliant energy sector in India.

The flagship project is on track with Final phase of project with the balance oil & gas fields of the block scheduled to be put on production by mid 2024. Peak production of field is expected to be 45,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd) and over 10 MMSCMD of gas, which will contribute significantly towards the vision of Hon’ble PM of an energy Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

