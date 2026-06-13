ONLY PEACE Global Project by GURMEET SINGH DANG and GURMEETWEB TECHNICAL LABS® Introduces a Creative Movement for Peace, Humanity and Global Unity

In a world increasingly affected by stress, conflict, negativity, division and emotional unrest, filmmaker, writer, creator, musician, publisher, producer and entrepreneur GURMEET SINGH DANG, through GURMEETWEB TECHNICAL LABS®, has introduced another meaningful global creative project titled “ONLY PEACE” The project has been developed as a multi-format international initiative dedicated to peace, kindness, positivity, humanity, emotional storytelling and a better future for Earth.

The ONLY PEACE Global Project is initially being presented through multiple creative formats, including the “ONLY PEACE COMIC EDITION” eBook / Book, “Only Peace Coloring Book for Kids,” the “ONLY PEACE” Animated Movie, and “Only Peace Micro Stories,” a micro drama series or short film format. Together, these creative products aim to deliver one powerful message to the world: humanity needs peace, compassion and unity more than ever.

Created with a cinematic and emotional storytelling approach, ONLY PEACE is designed for national and international audiences who believe that the world deserves a more peaceful, kind and positive future. The project focuses on universal values such as humanity, global unity, kindness, emotional healing, understanding, non-violence, positivity and compassion.

“ONLY PEACE COMIC EDITION” Officially Published for Global Markets

The first major release under the project, “ONLY PEACE COMIC EDITION,” has been officially published for global markets. The eBook version is available through the official online store of GURMEETWEB TECHNICAL LABS® at:

https://store.gurmeetweb.com/products/Only-Peace-Comic-Edition-p837132323

The comic edition has been conceptualized, written and created by GURMEET SINGH DANG and published and promoted by GURMEETWEB TECHNICAL LABS®. It is described as a powerful cinematic comic story created to inspire peace, humanity, global unity, positivity and kindness.

At the center of the story is Mr. Singh, a peaceful guiding force who inspires humanity to move away from hatred, ego, anger and war, and move toward compassion, understanding and unity. Through emotional visual storytelling, the comic aims to communicate an important message for today’s world: peace is not only an idea, but a necessary path for the survival and betterment of humanity.

The core positioning of the comic is clear and impactful: “A story to end war. A message to heal the world.” Created for worldwide audiences, the comic is intended for readers who believe that humanity deserves a peaceful and meaningful future.

“Only Peace Coloring Book for Kids” Promotes Creativity, Calmness and Positive Thinking

Another important part of the project is “Only Peace Coloring Book for Kids,” created for both national and international markets. The coloring book is designed as a meaningful creative activity book for children, introducing them to the values of peace, friendship, love, hope, calmness, humanity and positivity through artistic expression.

The book includes beautiful peace-themed coloring pages featuring joyful and family-friendly artwork. Through creative coloring activities, children are encouraged to think positively, develop imagination, enjoy calmness and understand the importance of kindness and peaceful living from an early age.

Conceptualized and created by GURMEET SINGH DANG, and published and promoted by GURMEETWEB TECHNICAL LABS®, the coloring book adds an educational and creative dimension to the ONLY PEACE project. It is suitable for kids, families, schools, activity-based learning, creative workshops and positive childhood development.

“ONLY PEACE” Animated Movie for National and International Audiences

The “ONLY PEACE” Animated Movie is one of the most ambitious parts of the global project. Created for both national and international markets, the film is being developed as a powerful inspirational movie for the entire world.

The animated movie includes 25+ meaningful stories, each designed to motivate and inspire kids, youth, Gen Z, families, elders, organizations, companies, entrepreneurs, professionals and people across all countries. Each story aims to teach important values in a simple, emotional and visually engaging way.

The film focuses on how to live a peaceful life, avoid anger, violence and negativity, spread love, kindness and understanding, and inspire others to choose peace over conflict. It is designed not only as entertainment, but also as a global message, life lesson and creative movement toward a better world.

The core message of the film supports universal values such as love over hate, unity over division and peace over conflict. The movie is conceptualized, directed, written, created and produced by GURMEET SINGH DANG, with release and promotion by GURMEETWEB TECHNICAL LABS®.

“Only Peace Micro Stories” to Deliver Short, Powerful Life Lessons

The project also includes “Only Peace Micro Stories,” as a micro drama series or short film format. These short and powerful stories deliver deep messages, motivation and life lessons in a compact and impactful way.

In the modern digital world, short-format storytelling has become an effective way to reach global audiences quickly. Through micro stories, the ONLY PEACE project aims to spread meaningful thoughts about kindness, positive living, emotional strength, peaceful decisions and human values in a format suitable for social media, OTT platforms and digital viewing.

GURMEET SINGH DANG’s Creative Background and Previous Work

GURMEET SINGH DANG has also written, created, directed and produced the award-winning animated movie “HOT AND BEAUTIFUL INTERNATIONAL 3D MODEL NANCY,” described as the world’s first animated movie on modeling pose. The film also teaches professional modeling and has been approved by the CBFC / Censor Board under the U – Unrestricted category, making it suitable for all audiences. Movie is also copyrighted and has won multiple awards. It can be watched on his own OTT platform, OTT Quest®, at https://ott.quest .

GURMEET SINGH DANG is also the creator of “POSITIVE STORIES,” an inspirational, spiritual, emotional and positive Hindi animated movie inspired by the priceless knowledge and life principles of the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita. The film aims to present themes such as Karma Yoga, duty, self-confidence, self-knowledge, control of the mind, anger management, freedom from fear, patience, truth, humanity, inner strength, positive energy, goal achievement, service, self-development, spiritual wisdom and a better way of living.

“POSITIVE STORIES” is positioned not only as entertainment, but as a positive life movement intended to inspire India and the world toward love, peace, humanity, inner strength and spiritual awareness. The project has been conceptualized, directed, scripted, voiced, created, produced and musically developed by GURMEET SINGH DANG, and released and promoted by GURMEETWEB TECHNICAL LABS®.

About GURMEET SINGH DANG

All valuable, creative, comprehensive and qualitative eBooks and books are written and created by GURMEET SINGH DANG and published and promoted by his sole proprietary firm/company GURMEETWEB TECHNICAL LABS® which is also a Film and Music production brand, Record Label and commercial Publisher.

GURMEET SINGH DANG has authored and created various books and digital publications across several fields, including Artificial Intelligence, Tourism, Film News, Technical News, Modeling, Motivation, ChatGPT, Comic Series, Music, Songs and Coloring Books. His works are available through platforms such as Amazon, Kindle, Google Books Network, Apple Books and his official online store.

GURMEETWEB TECHNICAL LABS® is the sole proprietary firm/company of GURMEET SINGH DANG and operates as a Film and Music Production Brand, Record Label and Commercial Publisher. The brand is associated with creative innovation, digital media, publishing, music, film production and global content development.

GURMEET SINGH DANG is a filmmaker, writer, director, producer, music creator, AI expert and entrepreneur with more than 26 years of professional experience in media, technology, digital innovation and various other creative fields. He continues to work on global projects that combine storytelling, artificial intelligence, digital media production, entertainment, global peace and value-based learning.

He is also the owner of several registered trademarks including OTT Quest®, GURMEETWEB TECHNICAL LABS®, KNOWLEDGE IN MY VEINS®, SIR Quest®, MODELS WATCH® and WARRIOR®.

Official Links

Own OTT Platform: OTT Quest® – https://ott.quest

Online Store: https://store.gurmeetweb.com

Official Website: https://gurmeetweb.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gurmeetweb

Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/GWTLABS

With ONLY PEACE, Gurmeet Singh Dang and GURMEETWEB TECHNICAL LABS® aim to create more than a creative project. They aim to build a positive global message through books, comics, animation, micro stories and digital media – a message that reminds the world that peace, kindness and humanity are still the most powerful paths toward a better future.