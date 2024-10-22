OnlyFans Popularity Soars in the UK, Now Second Highest Worldwide According to New Study

The year was 2020, lockdown was in full effect, and one platform dominated conversations. Even your mum likely heard about it. There was no avoiding it; it was everywhere. That platform was OnlyFans.

OnlyFans saw its user base skyrocket during the COVID-19 pandemic, with more than 1.6 million creators, compared to 348,000 the year before. As for its fans? By November 2020, the platform boasted around 82.3 million registered users.

You may assume that the popularity of OnlyFans quietly went away, similarly to the way lockdown ended and the majority of the population returned to work.

However, fast forward to the latest company report covering the year up to October 2024, and the growth shows no signs of slowing down. With over 4.1 million creators and a staggering 305 million users, OnlyFans has remained the go-to platform for fans to connect with their favourite creators.

Curious about what keeps fans coming back, Peachy, Australia’s largest adult toy store, took a closer look to find out which countries are home to the most devoted OnlyFans users.

Table 1: The Top 10 Countries with the most Only Fans users

Rank Country Traffic (avg) Traffic Change on Previous Year Percentage Change 1 United States 26,300,000 1,300,000 +5.20% 2 United Kingdom 4,600,000 220,500 +5.03% 3 Mexico 2,600,000 220,300 +9.26% 4 Brazil 2,500,000 117,100 +4.91% 5 Canada 2,200,000 129,300 +6.24% 6 Italy 1,900,000 100,200 +5.57% 7 Germany 1,800,000 74,400 +4.31% 8 Australia 1,700,000 106,100 +6.66% 9 Spain 1,500,000 1,000,000 +200.00% 10 France 1,300,000 79,300 +6.50%



UK: Ranked #2 – 4.6 Million Monthly Visits

In the UK, OnlyFans saw an impressive average of 4.6 million monthly visits, an increase of 220,500 from the previous year, marking a 5.03% rise.

“Remember when OnlyFans was all over the UK news? Well, 4.6 million monthly visitors later, it seems Brits have quietly made it part of their online routine. No more splashy headlines or pearl-clutching debates – just a steady stream of users clicking away,” says Amy Williams, CEO of Peachy.

United States: Ranked #1 – 26.3 Million Monthly Visits

The United States led the way with 26.3 million monthly visits, up by 1.3 million visits – a 5.2% increase from the previous year.

According to Amy, “OnlyFans in the US has come a long way since its 2016 launch. From Beyoncé name-dropping it in a song to becoming a major player in the adult content world, it’s now as much a part of American online culture as social media. And let’s be real – with 26.3 million monthly visits, that’s a whole lot of people not there for the cooking tutorials.”

Mexico: Ranked #3 – 2.6 Million Monthly Visits

Mexico also saw a surge in traffic, with 2.6 million monthly visits, an increase of 220,300 users.

“Mexico’s OnlyFans scene is on fire with a 9.26% traffic increase. While the platform was making headlines globally for its almost-ban on adult content in 2021, Mexican users were apparently too busy smashing that subscribe button to notice,” remarked Amy.

Rounding Out the Top 10

OnlyFans’ popularity extends well beyond the top three countries. Here’s a look at the rest of the top 10:

Brazil: 2.5 million monthly visits, up 4.91% Canada: 2.2 million monthly visits, increased by 6.24% Italy: 1.9 million monthly visits, with a 5.57% rise Germany: 1.8 million monthly visits, growing by 4.31% Australia : 1.7 million monthly visits, up by 6.66% Spain: 1.5 million monthly visits, with a remarkable 200% increase France: 1.3 million monthly visits, up 6.50%

Who would’ve thought that OnlyFans would become a British staple? With 4.6 million monthly visits, it looks like the UK has quietly become OnlyFans’ second-biggest fan club.

From Cornwall to Scotland, it seems everyone’s got an OnlyFans tab open – though they might not admit it.

“The UK’s love affair with OnlyFans is more than just a passing fling. It’s clear that Brits have gone from raising eyebrows to raising subscriptions. Whether it’s a cheeky peek on lunch break or a late-night scrolling session, OnlyFans has become as much a part of British online life as complaining about the weather on Twitter,” says Amy.

So, next time you hear someone say “Oo, I couldn’t possibly,” just remember – the numbers don’t lie. The UK’s OnlyFans obsession is real, and it’s here to stay.