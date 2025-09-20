Onto Innovation Invites Customers and Investors to Schedule Meetings at SEMICON® West

WILMINGTON, Mass, September 20, 2025 –Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE: ONTO) today announced it will be exhibiting at SEMICON West on October 7-9, 2025. Onto Innovation invites customers to booth 1229 in Hall 5, North Building, lower level, to learn about the Company’s latest portfolio of integrated process and process control solutions supporting the rapid evolution of AI device manufacturing and other markets. Onto will feature next-generation metrology and inspection technologies, including optical metrology for critical films and unique 3D metrology and inspection capabilities designed to meet the demands of next generation bump technologies for advanced packaging. Onto will showcase metrology solutions for advanced node logic (CPU/GPU) and high-performance memory (HBM, DRAM and NAND) applications, along with technologies enabling specialty device production for GaN and SiC, which are powering innovations in the automotive market and electric vehicles. Onto’s product experts will be at the booth to answer specific applications questions.

Meeting Opportunities

To schedule a customer meeting, please contact Onto at info@ontoinnovation.com.

Onto Innovation will be holding investor meetings during the SEMICON West show at the Hyatt Regency Phoenix at 122 North 2nd Street.

To schedule an investor meeting, please contact Sidney Ho at Sidney.ho@ontoinnovation.com.

Metrology & Inspection Forum

In addition to its exhibit booth and meetings, Onto Innovation will host a Metrology & Inspection Forum onsite on Wednesday, October 8. This exclusive event will showcase emerging product innovations, share best practices, and foster cross-disciplinary insights to address the critical demands of advanced nodes, specialty devices and advanced packaging in semiconductor manufacturing. Customers interested in attending or learning more are encouraged to contact us directly.

Technical Program Highlights

Onto is pleased to contribute to the technical program at SEMICON West. Monita Pau will take the stage at TechTALKS to present Glass Core Substrates: Driving Scalability for HVM Through A Versatile Process Control Solution on Thursday, October 9, at 2:55 p.m. MT in West Building, 100 Level, Room 101A.

Earlier in the week, Onto will also participate in the Test Vision Session & Reception on Wednesday, October 8, from 3:10 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. MT in North Building, 100 level, Ballroom 120BC, where two of the company’s latest innovations will be featured in the poster session:

High-Speed Photoluminescence Inspection for Killer Defect Detection and Binning in Power Semi Substrates

Enabling Yield and Reliability in Next-Gen HBM Packaging Thru Laser-Based Glass Carrier Inspection

We look forward to connecting with customers, partners, and industry peers at the inaugural Phoenix-hosted SEMICON West and sharing how Onto Innovation is helping shape the future of semiconductor manufacturing.