OPAL Fuels, South Jersey Industries, and Atlantic County Utilities Authority Announce Commercial Operation of RNG Facility

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., October 07, 2025 — OPAL Fuels (Nasdaq: OPAL), a leader in the production, marketing, and distribution of renewable and compressed natural gas (RNG and CNG) used as a transportation fuel, together with South Jersey Industries (SJI), an energy infrastructure holding company, and the Atlantic County Utilities Authority (ACUA), announced that the RNG facility in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, has achieved commercial operation.

Located at ACUA’s solid waste landfill, the RNG facility captures and processes landfill gas into RNG, providing a renewable, lower-carbon fuel alternative to diesel and conventional natural gas. The project marks a significant milestone for SJI, as it is the first project to deliver RNG into the pipeline system of South Jersey Gas, a subsidiary of SJI. The facility has a nameplate capacity of 2,500 SCFM of landfill gas and is anticipated to produce more than 650,000 MMBtu or over 4.6 million gasoline gallon equivalent (GGE) per year of RNG.

“The launch of this facility marks an important milestone in OPAL Fuels’ mission of turning waste into clean, domestic energy,” said Adam Comora, Co-Chief Executive Officer of OPAL Fuels. “This project reduces emissions, improves local air quality, creates jobs, and strengthens American energy independence. As we drive forward with a focus on strategic growth and operational excellence, this project serves as an example of how every landfill can benefit from producing RNG by generating financial value, cutting methane emissions, and displacing diesel to decarbonize transportation.”

“We are thrilled to cut the ribbon on this project, which signifies another significant milestone for SJI,” said Chet Benham, President, SJI Renewable Energy Ventures. “This project underscores our commitment to innovation and continuing efforts in renewable energy solutions.”

“ACUA is proud to continue its long history of innovation by becoming the first public solid waste facility in New Jersey to host an RNG project,” said ACUA President Matthew DeNafo. “Because of the shared environmental leadership among OPAL, SJI and ACUA, landfill gas is now a renewable energy source for our community.”

The RNG project represents the first collaboration between OPAL Fuels and SJI as part of their previously announced 50/50 joint venture to develop, construct, own and operate RNG facilities. The anticipated Burlington RNG Facility, located in Florence Township, New Jersey, represents the second collaboration between the companies.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony at the RNG facility in Egg Harbor Township is expected in October of 2025. A media advisory with full details will be distributed as the date approaches.