OPPO Reno13 Skyline-Blue variant goes on sale

National, March, 2025: OPPO India recently introduced the Skyline-Blue variant of the OPPO Reno13 5G. The device—a blend of power and durability—packs advanced AI-powered cameras, the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor, 80W SUPERVOOCTM fast charging, along with certifications for IP66, IP68, and IP69 water and dust resistance.

For the first time, it comes with a 12GB + 512GB storage variant. The smartphone will be available for purchase starting tomorrow i.e., March 20, 2025 at Mainline Retail Outlets, OPPO e-store and Flipkart.

Capture the Moment with AI Perfection

Capture the festival like never before with the GenAI-powered camera system—a 50MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide lens, and 2MP monochrome camera—offering dual 4K recording and AI-powered tools like AI Livephoto, AI Clarity, and AI Eraser 2.0 to preserve every vibrant Holi moment. Plus, with IP66, IP68, and IP69 certifications, your Reno13 is ready for stunning underwater photography, making it the perfect companion for all your colourful celebrations.

The custom MediaTek Dimensity 8350 on the device ensures up to 60% better peak performance and 55% greater power efficiency, while the 5600mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC Flash Charge delivers 17% charge in 5 minutes and a full charge in 47 minutes.

Long Lasting Durability

The Skyline-Blue Reno13 5G is engineered to handle water, dust, and colour with its aerospace-grade aluminium frame, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i body, and OPPO’s All-Round Armour architecture that offers superior shock resistance and long-lasting durability.

Its 6.59-inch 1.5K OLED Pro XDR display delivers crystal-clear visuals with a 1,200nits peak brightness for absolute legibility under the bright sun and even in dim environments. Its 120Hz refresh rate promises smooth scrolling and gaming, while its 93.4% screen-to-body ratio allows for an almost borderless viewing experience.

ColorOS 15 for Seamless Experience

The Reno13 runs on ColorOS 15, offering a refined suite of AI-powered features designed to enhance both productivity and creativity. With OPPO’s 60-month fluency testing, the device promises smooth and reliable performance for up to 5 years.

GenAI Integrated into Everyday Life

The OPPO Reno13 integrates GenAI features to streamline everyday tasks. With tools like AI Summary, AI Rewrite, AI Reply, and AI Recording Summary, it enhances productivity. The AI Toolbox 2.0 offers features such as Screen Translator, AI Writer, and the ability to record meetings (in English and Hindi) for up to 5 hours, generating notes, summaries, and transcripts. Additionally, Circle to Search with Google lets users search anything on-screen with a long press, while the Google Gemini app boosts productivity and creativity through AI-powered interactions.