Opptra Appoints Afshan Banu as Chief Executive Officer – Fashion and Beauty

Mumbai, July 14, 2025: Opptra, an AI-powered omnichannel expansion platform for consumer brands entering Asia, is strengthening its global leadership team with the appointment of Ms. Afshan Banu as Chief Executive Officer – Fashion and Beauty.

Afshan will spearhead the strategic direction, digital expansion, and global brand partnerships for Opptra’s Fashion and Beauty division. Her leadership is set to accelerate Opptra’s mission, drive digital transformation and innovation and help scale international expansion franchise model for consumer brands.

With over three decades of experience spanning retail, e-commerce, and digital ecosystems, Afshan has contributed to the growth of some of the world’s most iconic brands. She has played a pivotal role in building well-known brands such as Nike, Lazada, Victoria’s Secret, GAP, Williams Sonoma, and Triumph. As Senior Director of E-commerce at Nike for Southeast Asia and India, she led major digital projects for Nike.com, the Nike App, SNKRS and marketplace partnerships. This work helped shape the regional e-commerce strategy and drive significant growth for Nike. At Lazada, she was Executive Vice President, leading the fashion division and forming partnerships with global brands. Earlier, as AVP at Victoria’s Secret (Valiram Group), she focused on brand development and profit growth across Asia and Australia.

Commenting on her appointment at Opptra, Afshan Banu, Chief Executive Officer – Fashion and Beauty, said, “I am excited to join Opptra at a time when the omnichannel experience is becoming more important. As global commerce continues to grow, Opptra’s digital-first technology and strong product solutions are well-positioned to provide the best experiences, both online and offline for consumers. We aim to help brands overcome infrastructure, regulatory, and cultural challenges by creating the world’s most innovative international expansion franchise model for brands.”

Her expertise includes brick-and-mortar retail, brand strategy, and complete digital commerce solutions. Afshan’s appointment highlights Opptra’s goal to attract top talent and deliver transformative solutions for consumer brands around the world.