Bengaluru, August 7 2024: A sophisticated and well-equipped, Orane International School of Beauty and Wellness Centre for the well-being and beauty of women has come up at Raghuvanahalli on Kanakapura Road.

The Institute is well-equipped with well-trained professionals to enhance the beauty of Karnataka through different kinds of courses

Miss Universe – Karnataka Avani Kake Kochhi Bhat inaugurated this beauty Centre. This is the 120th Centre in Karnataka and third such Centre in Bangalore.

Orane International School of Beauty is having its presence in about 19 states in the country. The Institute is an acknowledged destination for make-up. This Institute has also adopted Skill India scheme and Orion has emerged as ace skill training centre at the global level.

Orane has opened two separate institutes in Canada exclusively for make-up. Even in Karnataka also, there are Diploma and PG courses in this field of make-up.

Speaking after inaugurating the Centre, Miss Universe Karnataka Avani Kake Kochhi Bhat said in ancient Indian tradition there are 64 disciplines that includes make-up and hairdressing. “It is because of this reason we need to focus and put thrust on make-up. Orion’s Bangalore Centre Manager Pranjal Kumar, in his speech, said the Centre is providing employment as well as skill training. “This Orion centre is most appropriate place for both jobs as well as learning,” he added. Director of the Institute Sanjeev Kumar Sinha, in his speech said women must not be confined to kitchen but enter fashion field in order to earn as well as learn. “Orion centre will create such an enabling atmosphere,” he added

Amit Kumar, Director and others were present.