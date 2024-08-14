Orchid Pharma continues to be on a steady and strong growth trajectory

New Delhi, 14th August 2024: Orchid Pharma Ltd., a leading pharmaceutical company headquartered in Chennai, today announced its Quarter 1 financial results for fiscal year 2024-25, demonstrating continued growth in PAT at 169%. Reinforcing its position in the global pharmaceutical market, this remarkable growth highlights the company’s commitment to innovation and its strategic efforts towards addressing global healthcare challenges.

The company reported a 169% increase in Profit After Tax (PAT) for Q1 2024-25 compared to the same period in the previous year. This performance is backed by Orchid’s strong market presence and continued success in expanding its product portfolio. These figures highlight the effectiveness of the company’s strategic initiatives and its ability to capitalize on market opportunities.

Commenting on the results, Manish Dhanuka, Managing Director, Orchid Pharma said: “We continue to focus on operational excellence and strategic growth initiatives with a keen eye on project management. We have created a specialized division to combat AMR and our novel drug Enmetazobactam, the invented in India drug has put us on a solid footing. It is prudent for me to share that we are all set to launch ORBLICEF, our brand name for the Enmetazobactam + Cefepime combination. “ He further added, “This produce is poised to make a significant impact in the market. Our marketing agreement with CIPLA will further augment its reach. We hope that ORBLICEF will reach a larger audience and achieves its full market potential. Effective project management is critical to our success, ensuring that we meet our timelines, stay within budget, and deliver high-quality outcomes that drive our business forward.”

Orchid Pharma remains committed to addressing global healthcare challenges, particularly Anti-Microbial Resistance (AMR), through innovative products and ongoing research. Looking ahead, the company’s growth trajectory is supported by a strong product pipeline, strategic R&D and manufacturing investments, and expanding global presence. Orchid Pharma is well-positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities, contribute to global health solutions, and deliver value to stakeholders, reinforcing its role as a key player in the pharmaceutical industry.