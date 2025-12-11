Organic Tattva Reaffirms Its Source Matters Philosophy

Dec 11th: In a world where consumers are increasingly asking, “Where does my food come from?” Organic Tattva brings the answer home with its renewed commitment to authenticity and transparency through its “Let’s Pledge Pesticide Free Food” campaign and back to traceability QR code in all their packs. The initiative is not only an educational journey into the origins of organic produce but also a heartfelt tribute to the farmers, the true custodians of purity at the root and those who become the change to bring the change .

As the nation celebrates Farmers’ Day, Organic Tattva shines a light on the people who make organic living possible ,the farmers who nurture the soil, respect nature’s rhythm, and ensure that only the best reaches every household. The campaign celebrates their hard work, resilience and honesty, reminding us that the journey of good food begins with good hands.

“At Organic Tattva, we’ve always believed that good food begins with a good source. Our ‘Source Matters’ philosophy and the Pledge to a Pesticide Free Food is our way of honouring the farmers who make organic food possible, the hands that nurture the soil and the hearts that keep purity alive. Our traceability QR code is not just a label; it’s our promise of purity, honesty and connection linking every customer back to the very farm where their food was grown along with test reports.” said Rohit Mehrotra, Managing Director, Organic Tattva.

More than a campaign, it is a guiding philosophy that shapes everything the brand does from collaborating with certified organic farmers to upholding global quality standards. Organic Tattva works closely with farmer organizations across India to promote chemical-free farming, enhance soil health, and ensure fair trade practices that uplift rural communities.

Each product undergoes stringent soil testing, organic certification, and quality checks, ensuring complete traceability from farm to fork. Through on-ground storytelling, digital activations, and expert partnerships, Organic Tattva’s campaign aims to build awareness about the importance of conscious sourcing and mindful consumption, inspiring consumers to choose purity that starts right at the source.

With over 200 certified organic products including superfoods, flours, staples, and wellness essentials, Organic Tattva continues to lead the organic food movement in India reminding us that true wellness begins at the source and that every celebration of good food is, at heart, a celebration of our farmers.