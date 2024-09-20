Orient Electric elevates electrical safety with the new Stella Neo MCBs

20 September 2024: Orient Electric Limited [BSE: 541301, NSE: ORIENTELEC], part of the diversified USD 3 billion CK Birla Group, has expanded its Switchgear portfolio with the launch of Stella Neo range of miniature circuit breakers (MCBs) in the mass premium segment. Designed with a focus on four defining aspects of safety, ease of installation, durability, and performance, Stella Neo MCBs offer enhanced electrical safety and reliability. The launch is part of the company’s plans to strengthen its foothold in India’s fast-growing low-voltage switchgear market.

Ravindra Singh Negi, MD and CEO, Orient Electric Limited said, “Our focus has always been on delivering best-in-class Switchgear products that meet the electrical safety needs of Indian consumers. The launch of our new Stella Neo range of MCBs is a key step in this direction, featuring advanced technology to enhance both safety and performance. To support this launch, we’ve added a new production line at our Noida plant, equipped with state-of-the-art automatic calibration and verification systems for MCBs. Our focus remains on strengthening this business through continuous innovation and by working closely with key category influencers to raise consumer awareness.”

Orient Stella Neo MCBs come with advanced features designed to enhance safety and performance. It has high short circuit breaking capacity of 10,000A (10kA) with lesser watt loss, which is suitable for all heavy electrical appliances. The arc extinguishing device has 13 plates that quickly put out the electrical arc, making the MCB safer and more reliable. Another interesting feature of Stella Neo MCB is side channel ventilation which keeps it cool, preventing nuisance tripping and improving operational accuracy and lifespan. Additionally, the two-position Din rail clip offers great convenience for installation and removal, making the process both safer and time-efficient.

With a rated current range from 6A to 63A, Orient Stella Neo MCB’s are available in various configurations – including Single Pole, Single Pole & Neutral, Double Pole, Three Pole, Three Pole with Neutral, and Four Pole – to suit diverse needs.

Orient Electric is a trusted brand for consumer electrical products in India, offering a diverse portfolio of fans, home appliances, lighting, switches, switchgear, and wiring accessories.