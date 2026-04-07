Oriflame Launches Northeast Yatra to Promote Social Selling Among Youth

Swedish Brand Oriflame Presents Whosthat360 North-East Yatra Across 13 Cities Starting April 7, Bringing Business Opportunities to the Fore

Mumbai, Apr 07: As more young consumers look beyond the limitations of a traditional 9-to-5 and explore flexible ways to earn, social selling is steadily gaining ground as a low-barrier entry into entrepreneurship. Swedish brand Oriflame will roll out a month-long yatra with Whosthat360 across India’s Northeast starting April 7, bringing together on-ground beauty experiences with a focus on income opportunities.

Spanning 13 locations through April and May, the yatra will begin at Lady Keane College in Shillong on April 7, followed by MBB College in Agartala on April 9 and Millennium Centre in Aizawl on April 12. It will then move to Dimapur on April 15 and Kohima on April 17, before covering Assam with stops at Guwahati College on April 21, Nagaon College on April 23 and Sohum Mall in Dibrugarh on April 25.

The route continues to Rajiv Gandhi University in Itanagar on April 27, followed by City Centre Mall in Siliguri on May 5 and Junction Mall in Durgapur on May 7. The final leg will take place in Kolkata, with South City Mall hosting the May 9 event and the closing scheduled for May 10.

Designed as a high-energy, on-ground format, the yatra will engage college students and young audiences through product trials, skincare sessions and interactive consultations across campuses, malls and public spaces. The focus is on participation and access, with formats that encourage direct interaction rather than passive viewing.

“India is seeing a clear shift in how young people think about work and income. There is a strong appetite for flexibility and ownership. Through this yatra, we want to demonstrate how social selling can offer a practical starting point, where good products can translate into a meaningful business without the usual startup pressures, said Edyta Kurek, Senior Vice President and Head of India and Indonesia at Oriflame.”

Adding to this, Abhishek Chakraborty, Head of Brand, PR & Digitalsaid,

“Markets like the Northeast are increasingly open to new formats of earning and self-expression. This initiative is about creating access, bringing opportunities closer to consumers, and building networks at a local level rather than expecting them to come to us.”

Alongside these engagements, Oriflame will introduce attendees to its social selling model, positioning it as a way to build a second income without the typical challenges associated with starting a business. With no heavy upfront investment or operational setup, the model allows individuals to start small and scale at their own pace.

A second income, increasingly, is not just supplementary but transformative, offering greater financial stability and flexibility at a household level. The company is positioning this as an opportunity for students, first-time earners and young professionals to explore entrepreneurship without the risks typically associated with it.

The Northeast is emerging as a key market for companies looking to build both consumer demand and seller networks, driven by a young population and growing participation in digital ecosystems. With a city-by-city rollout and consistent on-ground presence, the yatra signals a deeper push into the region, culminating in Kolkata on May 10.

The roadshow will also include on-ground engagement activities, where 10 participants who spot the truck and share entries will win curated beauty hampers daily, leading up to the mega event in Kolkata on May 10. For further information on the North-East Yatra, visit the link below.