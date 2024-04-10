In the intricate world of origami, Mumbai’s Himanshu Agrawal emerges as a figure of unparalleled skill and innovation. With a dedication spanning over three decades, Agrawal has transformed simple sheets of paper into breath-taking works of art, setting multiple records for large-scale origami installations along the way. Watch this origami master and his out of world creations on the ninth episode of ‘OMG! Yeh Mera India,’ premiering this Monday, 8th of April at 8 PM, only on HistoryTV18. The landmark tenth season of the pathbreaking original factual entertainment series continues to deliver on its promise of entertaining, motivating and inspiring viewers every Monday at 8 PM with enthralling, wondrous stories of individuals who have made waves with their unique talent, social impact initiatives, technological innovations, record-breaking feats, quirky passions, and interests.

Himanshu’s repertoire ranges from delicate, palm-sized models of colourful birds to sculptures that tower over life size, showcasing a profound mastery of the ancient art form. Beyond the aesthetic appeal of his creations, Agrawal, an engineer by training turned origamist by passion, explores the scientific principles underlying each fold. From 20 feet tall Giraffe to 35 feet tall Dinosaur, Vineet’s exceptional understanding of paper’s nature helps prevent these gigantic yet fragile structures from collapsing under their own weight. Watch him create another mega origami structure, this Monday at 8 PM on ‘OMG! Yeh Mera India’!

Get inspired by this artist from Mumbai in whose hands delicate paper becomes giant sculptures, along with other incredible stories from across the length and breadth of the country, including the young innovator from Delhi who is helping paralysis patients through robotics!

Tune in to watch ‘OMG! Yeh Mera India every Monday at 8 PM, only on HistoryTV18.