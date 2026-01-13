Orion Innovation Expands Kochi Presence with New Facility and Launch of OI Envision Studio

Kochi, India Jan 13: Orion Innovation (“Orion”), a leading Data and AI–driven software engineering company, announced the expansion of its Kochi operations with a larger, state-of-the-art facility and the launch of its OI Envision Studio, a collaborative innovation hub designed to accelerate AI-driven transformation for global enterprises.

The expanded Kochi office marks a significant milestone in Orion Innovation’s growth journey in India and underscores the company’s long-term commitment to building advanced capabilities across AI, Data, Cloud and Engineering. The OI Envision Studio will serve as a centerpiece for co-creation, bringing together clients, engineers, designers, and domain experts to ideate, prototype, and deliver real-world digital solutions at speed and scale.

Commenting on the launch, Brian Bronson, Chief Executive Officer at Orion Innovation, said, “The OI Envision Studio in Kochi is the latest tangible example of how we can collaborate with our customers to envision what is next for them but build what matters. By investing in AI capabilities, and India’s exceptional talent ecosystem, we’re building a unified global culture that powers sustainable, AI-driven transformation for our clients.”

Rajul Rana, Chief Technology Officer at Orion Innovation, said, “Generative AI marks a major inflection point – from building passive tools that support work to active systems that think, reason, and collaborate with humans. The OI Envision Studio in Kochi is purpose-built to industrialize this shift, where AI Agents, foundation models, enterprise data, and our engineering discipline come together to create intelligent, secure, and governable enterprise AI systems. This is where we help clients move beyond pilots to production-grade GenAI that delivers continuous value at scale.”

“The OI Envision Studio is where bold ideas become reality. It’s not just about showcasing innovation; it’s about co-creating the future and delivering what truly matters for our clients. Here, imagination meets execution to turn vision into impact.” Said, Pradeep Menon, President and COO at Orion Innovation.

With the new facility and OI Envision Studio, Kochi will play a strategic role in Orion Innovation’s global delivery and innovation ecosystem, supporting clients across North America, Europe, and APAC. The company also continues to collaborate with local academic institutions, startups, and technology communities to foster inclusive growth and strengthen the regional innovation ecosystem.