ORRA Presents Solis – Minimalist Jewellery for a Stylish Everyday Look

Date 31/07/2024: ORRA Fine Jewellery, India’s leading diamond jewellery brand is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest sub-brand, Solis – Always on Shine. This exquisite line epitomizes minimalism, designed to cater to the modern woman’s dynamic lifestyle. From boardroom meetings to casual brunches, and intimate self-care days, Solis offers timeless elegance for every moment of the week.

Solis from the House of ORRA is a perfect match if you are looking for diamond jewellery at an affordable price range with trendy designs. ORRA introduces an unparalleled fusion of elegance and versatility priced affordably, starting at just Solis’s exquisite jewellery is meticulously crafted to enhance natural beauty with diamond-studded precision and refined elegance. Solis enhances your wardrobe, offering stylish designs for every day of the week. Enjoy seven chic looks over seven days, perfect for any occasion. Each design, from delicate pendants to sleek bracelets, elegant rings, and refined earrings, seamlessly transitions from professional settings to casual outings and moments of self-care. The designs’ versatility showcases a professional look on Monday, minimalist chic on Tuesday, classic style on Wednesday, and effortless day-to-night transition on Thursday, it provides casual sophistication on Friday, relaxed elegance on Saturday, and a polished brunch-ready look on Sunday. Under Solis, you have the flexibility to select assorted designs to stay aligned with the latest fashion trends and elevate your styling game.

ORRA’s commitment to craftsmanship and elegance ensures that every piece tells a unique story of art and celebration. The brand is known for providing 100% certified jewellery with complimentary insurance and free lifetime maintenance. Customers can also benefit from ORRA’s lifetime exchange, buyback, and seven-day return policy for conflict-free diamonds. Moreover, ORRA offers a six-month upgrade facility, and all its jewellery is BIS Hallmark Certified.