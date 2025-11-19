Osaic Launches PlanningHub

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., November 19, 2025 — Osaic, Inc. (“Osaic”), one of the nation’s largest providers of wealth management strategies, announced today the launch of PlanningHub, a new platform that expands Osaic’s comprehensive suite of financial planning resources and helps advisors navigate the planning process with greater confidence. Backed by Osaic’s scale and modern technology, the platform empowers financial professionals to grow their businesses by providing access to resources with flexible support to best serve clients.

Harnessing Osaic’s deep institutional planning capabilities, PlanningHub complements financial planning with an intuitive, centralized library of resources, including client templates, educational videos and guides designed to help financial professionals confidently craft comprehensive plans that align with each client’s unique goals.

“At Osaic, we’re committed to supporting our advisors with the resources, support and technology they need to grow their businesses and better serve their clients,” said Joe Gaeckle, senior vice president of high-net-worth and financial planning solutions. “PlanningHub empowers our advisors to align their business goals with their clients’ goals—deepening relationships and unlocking new growth opportunities.”

The launch of PlanningHub underscores Osaic’s ongoing commitment to expanding its financial planning ecosystem and to delivering innovative, competitive solutions for advisors and their clients. Osaic also recently approved two AI-powered estate planning platforms, Wealth.com and Vanilla, which provide advisors the ability to deliver tailored estate plans, document summaries, dynamic visualizations and streamlined workflows to boost productivity and growth.

Looking ahead, PlanningHub will continue to expand, offering new content, interactive learning modules, AI-enabled planning tools and features tailored to various advisor learning styles and client segments.