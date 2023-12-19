New Delhi: “As we reflect on the remarkable journey of Radius Synergies in 2023, our commitment to ‘Humanizing Machines’ has propelled us to the forefront of innovation. The burgeoning success of our solutions across diverse sectors, particularly in the realm of smart metering solutions reflects the splendid technology adoption in India. The exponential growth of the India Smart Metering Market, valued at USD 223.4 million, underscores the nation’s keen embrace of intelligent and sustainable solutions.

As we stand on the cusp of 2024, the positive trajectory of the smart metering market fuels our optimism. The projected market size of USD 3,267.7 million by 2031, with a robust CAGR of 34.57 percent, signifies a transformative phase in the coming years. At Radius Synergies, we are excited about the possibilities that 2024 holds for us and the industry as a whole. We remain dedicated to driving innovation, enhancing efficiency, and contributing to the evolution of technology that truly humanizes machines for a smarter, sustainable future.” Dr. Bharat Bhushan, Executive Director, Radius Synergies International Pvt. Ltd