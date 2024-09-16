Bengaluru – September 16, 2024: Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, has successfully concluded the seller conclaves across nine major cities in India, part of Flipkart`s pan-India initiative, boosting opportunities for over 1.4 million entrepreneurs and sellers to grow their business. The on-ground Seller Conclave witnessed participation from over 4,500 sellers from Hyderabad, Jaipur, Surat, Delhi, Agra, Mumbai, Bangalore, Ludhiana and Tirupur, highlighting their belief in consistent support and efforts Flipkart is making towards empowering them.

These sessions were designed to provide in-depth insights into customer demand, purchase patterns, and growth-oriented plans. It was meant to equip the sellers with the right tools to effectively meet the festive demand ahead of the 11th edition of The Big Billion Days.

Flipkart kick-starts the festive period with the ‘Big Sale of Small Things’ sale event going LIVE on September 15, 2024. As the festive season kicks off, the marketplace sellers will showcase essential and value items on the platform as they build up to the Big Billion Days. The products will be from across categories, including fashion, beauty, home decor, small electronics and more.

The Big Billion Days is set to create numerous job opportunities within the ecosystem, generating over 1 lakh new jobs and many more through the opportunities and employment created by the sellers on our marketplace platform.

Sakait Chaudhary, Business Head – Marketplace, Flipkart, said, “At Flipkart, we are committed to empowering our seller community of over 1.4 million. With over 4,500 sellers participating in the on-ground Seller Conclaves held across Bharat, we are equipping them with valuable insights and strategies to thrive in the 11th edition of The Big Billion Days. We’ve also introduced several new programs, including rate card simplification and industry-first policy changes, to foster a more inclusive and growth-oriented seller ecosystem.”

The seller conclaves featured participation from senior leaders at Flipkart, including Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Flipkart Group; Sakait Chaudhary, Senior Vice President, Business Head – Marketplace, Flipkart; Hemant Badri, Senior Vice President and Head of Supply Chain, Customer Experience, and ReCommerce; Jeyandran Venugopal, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Flipkart, Sandeep Karwa, Vice President and Pratik Shetty, Head of Marketing and Media, Flipkart who shared valuable insights and highlighted the tremendous opportunities that lie ahead for sellers during the festive season. Flipkart also supports sellers through advanced analytics, cataloging, and more to maximize their success during The Big Billion Days.