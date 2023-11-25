Over 9 million fans participated in “We for Virat” contest as the batting wizard scored his 50th ODI 100 during World Cup

Bangalore/Singapore November 25, 2023: Over 9.3 million cricket enthusiasts nationwide actively participated in the “We For Virat” contest during the recently concluded Cricket World Cup. This contest which was organised by Glance, the world’s leading Smart Lock Screen, in partnership with Star Sports, South Asia’s largest sports broadcaster, was aimed to engage cricket fans in supporting the batting maestro Virat Kohli on his journey towards the 50th ODI centuries milestone.

The contest was simultaneously held on Glance Smart Lock Screen and during the live cricket broadcast on Star Sports. Cricket fans were presented with questions related to Kohli, enhancing their engagement with the game. The combined influence of television broadcast and the digital platform resulted in entries flooding in from 252 different cities and towns across India, turning it into a truly national moment.

Bikash Chowdhury, Chief Marketing Officer, Glance said, “Glance Smart Lock Screen is changing how over 200 million Indians connect and engage with the world around them. With our expansive reach and Smart Lock Screen capabilities, we have united millions of Indian cricket fans through a partnership with Star Sports on television. Fuelled by immense passion for the Indian cricket team, the participation of over 9.3 million Indians made this World Cup truly exceptional. This collaboration showcases the synergy of digital and television, contributing to a distinctive and memorable experience as an Indian legend surpassed another on home turf.”

The contest involved people answering daily questions asked on Glance smart lock screens and the Cricket Live broadcast on Star Sports before and after every match in the period played between November 1st to 11st. Five lucky winners, who came from diverse towns and cities such as Kolad, Maharashtra and Kolkata, West Bengal, got a once in a lifetime opportunity to travel to the Star Sports studios.

On November 15, they became part of the live broadcast for the India-New Zealand semi-final from the Star Sports studio in Mumbai and had the opportunity to meet renowned ex-cricketers from Star Sports’ expert line up.

Throughout the tournament, Glance has been delivering World Cup highlights and related updates directly to millions of smart lock screens. With over 75 million Indians actively engaging with the content on their smart lock screens, and a total of 69,444 hours of content consumed daily during World Cup, this has become an extraordinary moment. The frictionless access provided by Glance smart lock screen has allowed users to stay informed about every moment in this record-breaking tournament.

Glance is an AI-driven platform that offers a wide range of experiences directly on the lock screens of Android smartphones. These lock screen experiences include instant games, live game streaming, news, sports, lifestyle, fashion, entertainment, shopping, and live content. These premium and beautiful experiences are delivered through Glance’s partnership with reputed publishers, content partners, and developers. Glance’s AI personalises these experiences, ensuring that consumers find content that is most relevant and important to them, each time they glance or look at their lock screen. They do this without needing to unlock their phones or download multiple apps or spend time searching for content.