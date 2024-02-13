OYO launches joint operation with administration to curb immoral activities in Meerut hotels

Meerut, February 13, 2024. Meerut administration has initiated a special drive in its fight against immoral activities including human trafficking in hotels in Meerut in partnership with OYO. As part of the initiative, strict action against those using OYO’s brand illegally will be one of the top priorities for law enforcement agencies.

The company, committed to ensuring safe and secure stays for its guests, organised a seminar in partnership with the Meerut administration to raise awareness, educate stakeholders, and promote a collaborative approach in the fight against immoral activities in hotels in Meerut. More than 40 OYO hotel operators in the city participated in the seminar. The initiative reiterates OYO’s zero tolerance policy against any kind of immoral activity in its partner hotels.

Ankit Kumar, Deputy Collector, Meerut addressed the seminar as the chief guest and said “Promoting safe and secure hospitality is a priority for the administration. We encourage all stakeholders to have a robust grievance redressal mechanism to solve issues as a priority. A well-trained hotel staff, fully functional CCTV cameras and a dedicated security team is also critical to ensure that guests feel safe and secure during their stay.”

He also shared his views on the role of hospitality industry as partners and neighborhood watch to help police in promoting safety protocols in hotels. It includes regular monitoring and storage of CCTV camera footage in hotels and its surroundings, supervising day to day activities such as maintaining a proper record of all the people staying in the hotels and maintaining a list of top officials and nearby police station in case if there is any help required.

Pawas Sharma, Vice President and North Region Head, OYO, said “OYO has more than 50 hotels in Meerut and surrounding areas and the numbers are constantly growing with the growth of tourism. As part of our ongoing efforts, OYO encourages collaboration with local authorities, community stakeholders, and industry partners to further strengthen safety protocols and promote responsible tourism practices in Meerut. Together, we can create a safe and welcoming environment that instills confidence and trust among travelers.

OYO has a robust safety and security system to ensure that hotels listed on its platform must comply with the safety-related laws and guidelines issued by the local law enforcement agencies. It also provides regular safety and security-related training to its hotel partners and their employees to watch out for red flags such as guest behavior and unusual check-in patterns and take preventive actions.

This initiative is a part of OYO’s national program on promoting safe hospitality in India. OYO has already launched this program in key cities in India that include Gautam Buddha Nagar (NOIDA), Chandigarh and Lucknow.