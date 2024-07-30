Pacific Mall NSP Pitampura Celebrates the Success of Game-A-Thon: Champions’ Home Ground

Delhi Pacific Mall NSP Pitampura proudly concludes its spectacular event, Game-A-Thon: Champions’ Home Ground, which took place from July 26th to 28th, 2024. This exciting weekend brought together enthusiastic participants who showcased their talent across a range of competitive games right in the heart of the mall.

From archery to golf, weightlifting to hammer, air hockey to basketball, the event offered a dynamic and engaging platform for sports lovers aged 12 and above. The energy was palpable as competitors battled it out for top honours in each category.

In a celebration of talent and achievement, winners were awarded prestigious medals and exciting vouchers recognizing their exceptional performance and dedication. The event not only highlighted the participants’ skills but also created a sense of community and sportsmanship.

Abhishek Bansal, Executive Director of Pacific Group, reflected on the event’s success, saying, “We are incredibly proud of the Game-A-Thon and the overwhelming participation we received. The energy and enthusiasm displayed by our participants were truly inspiring. This event was a testament to our commitment to promoting active lifestyles and providing unique, memorable experiences for our community.”

The Game-A-Thon was a resounding success, filled with excitement, skilful competition, and camaraderie. Pacific Mall NSP Pitampura extends its heartfelt thanks to all participants and spectators for making this event a memorable celebration of sports and community spirit.