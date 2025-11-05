Packaging emerges as a growth engine for India’s trillion dollar export ambition

Hyderabad, November 05, 2025: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) is to host the fifth edition of CII Telangana TG-PackCON 2025 – Vision Edition, a two-day national summit designed to connect industry, policy, and academia to explore how innovation in packaging fuels economic growth, exports, sustainability, and competitiveness. The event will be held on 6 and 7 November 2025 at The Park Hotel, Somajiguda, Hyderabad.

TG-PackCON 2025 is being positioned as a “Summit for Economic Growth” built on the pillars of innovation, acceleration, and elevation. The conference will focus on three key sectors shaping India’s future—Food & Agri, which forms the backbone of the economy; Pharma & Life Sciences, the growth engine for economic progress; and Technology, Electronics, Services, FMCG, and CPG, which serve as catalysts of innovation, value creation, and global competitiveness.

The Summit is expected to bring together CXOs, policymakers, exporters, academia, and innovators from across the country, creating a powerful platform for collaboration and knowledge exchange. TG-PackCON 2025 will also feature visionary leadership talks, innovation showcases, and strategy sessions focusing on how packaging can strengthen India’s economic leadership, enable sustainable manufacturing, and boost exports.

CII has invited Shri Dudilla Sridhar Babu, Hon’ble Minister for IT, E&C, Industry & Commerce and Legislative Affairs, Government of Telangana, and Mr Sanjay Kumar, IAS, Special Chief Secretary, Departments of Information Technology, Electronics & Communications (ITE&C) and Industries & Commerce, Government of Telangana, to inaugurate the conference.

The other key speakers include Dr Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, IFS, Joint Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India; Mr Nikhil Chakravarthi, IA&AS, Director, Commissionerate of Industries, Government of Telangana; Mr Akshay S C, ITS, Joint Director General of Foreign Trade, Government of India; Dr Vinay Kumar Gupta, Assistant Drug Controller, CDSCO; Mr Venugopala Rao Sankineni, Vice President, Medical Devices Policy & Investments, Telangana Lifesciences; and Mr Gareth Wynn Owen, Deputy High Commissioner, British High Commission.

Leading industry voices including Mr Chakravarthi AVPS, Chairman – CII TG-PackCON 2025 and CEO & Managing Director, Ecobliss India Pvt Ltd; Mr Manish Jain, Managing Director, Cilicant Private Ltd; Mr M Goutham Reddy, Vice Chairman, CII Telangana and Executive Vice Chairman, Re Sustainability Ltd; and Mr R S Reddy, Chairman, CII Telangana and Managing Director, Rachamallu Forgings Pvt Ltd, will also share insights on innovation, policy alignment, and sustainable growth.

The Vision Edition of TG-PackCON will highlight India’s transition toward a circular and competitive packaging value chain, underscoring the role of design, materials, and technology in driving efficiency, sustainability, and export readiness. The two-day event will include an Innovation Corner and Pitch Arena showcasing cutting-edge packaging technologies, sustainable solutions, and startup innovations.

TG-PackCON 2025 – Vision Edition promises to be a milestone gathering for the packaging and manufacturing community, setting the stage for collaboration and innovation that will shape India’s economic future.