Paloma Vineyard Partners with SolarCraft to Boost Renewable Energy in Napa Valley

Novato, CA, August 14, 2024 –The new installation, featuring state-of-the-art, high-efficiency solar panels, replaces an older system and dramatically increases the winery’s solar productivity. This advanced solar technology enables Paloma Winery to further reduce its carbon footprint while realizing substantial utility savings. With an impressive annual solar production of 38,751 kWh, the upgraded system is set to offset nearly 90% of the winery’s energy costs.

“Working with Solar Craft was efficient and effective,” says Sheldon Richards, Paloma Proprietor and Winemaker. “They stuck to their word and I love the results!”

The newly installed solar panels are expected to offset 27 metric tons of Carbon Dioxide (CO2) every year. This is equivalent to removing over 70,000 miles driven by an average gasoline-powered passenger vehicle, saving 63 barrels of oil, or the carbon sequestered by 32 acres of trees in one year.

SolarCraft, a leader in solar energy solutions, is proud to support Paloma Winery’s efforts in achieving greater energy independence and environmental stewardship.