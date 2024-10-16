Palomar Health Foundation Inspires Local Youth With 3rd Annual Middle School Medical Discoveries Program

SAN DIEGO, CA — October 16, 2024 — Inspiring the next generation of medical leaders and healthcare professionals, the Palomar Health Foundation proudly conducted its innovative Middle School Medical Discoveries (Middle School MD) program for the third year. This program connects doctors, nurses and other medical staff with local students, offering engaging and accessible instruction to inspire students and foster interest in medical careers. This year, Middle School MD welcomed 1,800 students and, to date, over 4,500 students have graduated from the Palomar Health program.

In September, eighth graders from Escondido Union School District visited the Palomar Health Escondido campus to receive hands-on instruction from medical professionals and healthcare experts. Students participated in workshops on vital topics, including tourniquet and splinting techniques, as well as CPR and defibrillator use. Having lived through a worldwide pandemic, students also learned about infectious disease prevention and understand how healthcare professionals care for their patients.

Research from the National Science Foundation shows that while about 70% of fifth graders express interest in science, this number drops dramatically to only 30% by the end of eighth grade. This decline in interest underscores the importance of programs like Middle School MD, which engage students during this critical period.

“We are thrilled to continue offering the Middle School Medical Discoveries program through the Palomar Health Foundation, which provides students with engaging, hands-on experiences in the medical field,” said Kristin Gaspar, President and CEO of the Palomar Health Foundation. “By connecting students with dedicated healthcare professionals, we empower the next generation to explore the possibilities within the medical field and make a meaningful impact in their communities.”

For the past three years, the Middle School MD program has proven to be a successful initiative put on by Palomar Health. The program is made possible by Palomar Health and Palomar Health Medical Group employees — such as RNs, LVNs, RCPs and MSWs — who volunteer their time to inspire and work with local teenagers who are curious about creating a healthier, safer community.

With a mission to heal, comfort and promote health in the communities they serve, Palomar Health was proud to hold the Middle School MD program again this year. By fostering and nurturing the inspiration of future generations, this program is just one way Palomar Health is reimagining the healthcare experience.

