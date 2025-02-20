Panasonic Industry unveils AR-T Series, BLDC Motor and Vacua Series Vacuum Insulation Panels (VIP) – the innovative, energy-efficient HVAC Solutions

Bengaluru, 20th February 2025: Panasonic Industry – a business division of Panasonic Life Solutions India (PLSIND) unveiled its latest innovative solutions – the advanced AR-T Series – BLDC Motors and the next-generation Vacua series – Vacuum Insulation Panels (VIP) for the Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) industry at the ACREX India 2025. The AR-T series – BLDC Motor’s innovative design ensures high reliability while significantly reducing noise and vibration making it an ideal choice for Air Cooled chillers applications where performance and energy efficiency are of utmost priority. Vacua series – Vacuum Insulation Panels (VIP) the latest generation of insulation panel is known for its advanced energy-saving, environmental protection, high efficiency, low thermal conductivity, and advanced performance (heat insulation is 20 times better than polyurethane foam). These solutions have been introduced keeping in mind the rise in demand for reliable, energy efficient and tech-enabled components in HVAC designing.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Narayan Kumar, Divisional Director, Panasonic Industry, PLSIND said, “HVAC industry continues to be on an upward trajectory with a CAGR of 15.8%. Expanding market size, advancements in new-age technology adoption, green building initiatives, government’s push on infrastructure development are some of the key factors driving the demand in the industry. This has led OEMs to focus on trusted, performance-driven, environment friendly solutions. At Panasonic Industry, we are committed to deliver next-generation, tech-enabled components that align with the evolving needs of the industry and end-customer. For instance, the Vacua series features advanced energy-saving composite materials that not only enhances insulation but, its slim body (5~8 mm thickness) helps increase the storage volume in an appliance. Similarly, the ART-series Brushless fan motor delivers high energy efficiency with low-noise and low-vibration thus, ensuring a comfortable experience to customers. Our latest innovations in HVAC components and electronic solutions not only support this growing demand but also reinforce our dedication to sustainability, efficiency, and technological excellence in India’s expanding infrastructure landscape. “

AR-T Series – advanced Brushless Direct Current (BLDC) Motors

The newly launched AR-T BLDC Motor series represents a significant leap in motor technology, featuring aluminium winding and rare earth magnets that deliver exceptional performance metrics. These motors achieve an impressive maximum output of 3,000kW while maintaining an industry-leading efficiency rate of 91%. The new AR-T series guarantees high reliability while greatly lowering noise and vibration, making it an excellent option for chillers where performance and energy efficiency are top priorities.

Next-Generation “Vacua series” of Vacuum Insulation Panels (VIP)

After years of research and development, Panasonic has successfully developed the Vacua series, the fifth generation of vacuum insulation panels, by continuously upgrading and optimizing the production technology of vacuum insulation panels. VIP is one of the advanced energy-saving composite materials in the world that does not use Freon and other blowing agents, it increases the characteristics of environmental protection, high efficiency and energy saving as well.

Key distinguishing features of Panasonic’s VIP panels

world’s best k-factor 0.0013W/mK. The panels feature a high-performance glass fibre core material and an aluminium outer layer that maintains an internal vacuum at approximately 1/10,000 of atmospheric pressure, setting new benchmarks in thermal insulation efficiency. Original wave-shaped edge sealing technology: Prevents gas from entering through sealing area, dramatically suppressing changes over time. Active in the building materials market and other areas where long-term reliability is concerned.

Air absorbent technology- A unique technology which not only helps to maintain initial thermal conductivity, but also to maintain long-term performance.

World’s leading VIPs technologies with more than 200 related patents.

Panasonic Industry’s other components and solutions at display

Panasonic showcased a diverse portfolio of advanced electronic components designed to enhance performance, efficiency, and safety across various applications. The company underlined the advanced HVAC compressors featuring both Scroll and Rotary variants for stationary air conditioning and electric bus air conditioning applications where the company holds a significant market share in the country. Among the key highlights were high-quality Relays and Switches, engineered for reliable control and durability in industrial and consumer electronics. The ZNR (Zinc Oxide Varistor) series was presented as an essential solution for overvoltage protection, ensuring device longevity.

Panasonic Industry also displayed Film Capacitors and Hybrid Capacitors, known for their high reliability and energy efficiency in power electronics and automotive applications. Moreover, the company introduced cutting-edge sensor technology, including the PM 2.5 Sensor, designed for precise air quality monitoring and the Grid Eye Sensors, known for precise thermal detection ideal for smart automation and security applications.