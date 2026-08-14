Panchjanya’s ‘Sushasan Samvad: Rajasthan’ Highlights the State’s Journey Towards Good Governance and Development

Panchjanya took another important step in its national dialogue series on good governance with ‘Sushasan Samvad: Rajasthan’. The event brought together policymakers, thought leaders, social voices and experts to deliberate on Rajasthan’s development journey and its emerging role in India’s growth story. Hyatt Regency, Mansarovar, Jaipur hosted the event with the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Sri Bhajanlal Sharma as the Chief Guest.

The conclave offered an in-depth platform for discussions about progress in the fields of governance, innovation, development, infrastructure, business, and culture of Rajasthan. The discussions highlighted that good governance, public involvement, and Indian roots is likely to help in the development of Rajasthan.

In his inaugural address, Shri Hitesh Shankar, Editor of Panchjanya, said, “Rajasthan is at an important point in its development with its rich heritage, vast human resources, and emerging economic opportunities laying a solid foundation for success. Our culture has always valued constructive debate and respected diverse perspectives, regardless of where they come from or what they represent. This Sushasan Samvad gathers various responsible voices to address the issue of whether good governance can allow achieving potential benefits for Rajasthan. The state of Rajasthan is able to set an example in terms of governance, business, education, infrastructure, and social development. Panchjanya is going to create the necessary platforms in the future.”

The conclave also became a place for many well-known personalities like Acharya Mithilesh Nandisharan Ji and Shri Mukul Kanitkar to share their views on various issues of India’s knowledge-based civilisation and social development, education, and the importance of values in nation-building. Padma Shri Betool Begum also graced the occasion with a captivating performance, celebrating the richness and timeless beauty of Rajasthan’s folk music and cultural heritage.

Chief Minister of Rajasthan Shri Bhajanlal Sharma said, “Good governance is not merely about running a government; it is about bringing meaningful change to the lives of ordinary citizens. Rajasthan is moving forward with this commitment by strengthening water and electricity infrastructure, expanding opportunities for employment and entrepreneurship, empowering women and farmers, and ensuring that the benefits of development reach every section of society. We are working to take water to every household, strengthen digital villages, create new employment opportunities and enable our youth to become job creators rather than only job seekers. At the same time, we must preserve the cultural values and beliefs that have shaped our society. Our youth must carry forward the wisdom of our traditions while embracing innovation and new opportunities. When we combine good governance, economic empowerment, cultural confidence and the energy of our young people, we can build a stronger Rajasthan and contribute decisively to the vision of a Viksit Bharat 2047.”

The conversations demonstrated the fundamental concept underlying Panchjanya’s Sushasan Samvad series, which is developing a discussion platform not just based on policy and infrastructure, but also on the cultural, social, and human issues influencing nation-building. The Rajasthan edition is meant to continue the series’ emphasis on connecting local aspirations with India’s larger development aims.

The earlier edition of the Sushasan Samvad, which took place in Odisha, mirrored the same philosophy of putting the concept of good governance within the wider context of technology and innovation, infrastructure, and cultural heritage.

The ‘Sushasan Samvad: Rajasthan’ conclave concluded with a renewed focus on the opportunities before Rajasthan and the responsibility of governance in translating the aspirations of its people into sustainable development. The dialogue also reaffirmed the importance of aligning the state’s rich heritage, human potential and economic opportunities with the larger vision of a Viksit Bharat.