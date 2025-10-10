Papa Johns Launches in India with Four Restaurants in Bengaluru

New Delhi, 10th October 2025: Papa Johns India, operated by master franchisee PJP Foods India (a joint venture between PJP Investments Group & Ambrosia QSR), has debuted in the country with four new restaurants in Indiranagar, Hennur, Electronic City, and Sarjapur Road – bringing its Better Ingredients. Better Pizza. brand promise to Indian consumers, with nationwide expansion to follow.

All restaurants in Bengaluru will be supported by a centralised Quality Control Center (QCC) in Hennur, where Papa Johns’ signature fresh dough is prepared daily to ensure quality and consistency across all outlets. To celebrate the opening, Papa Johns has collaborated with actor, influencer, and content creator Danish Sait, who features in a launch video capturing the brand’s entry into the Indian market with humour and local flair.

Speaking on the launch, Tapan Vaidya, Group CEO, PJP Investments Group, said: “This is a proud moment for us as we deliver the Papa Johns experience to Indian customers. Our pizzas are crafted with fresh, never-frozen dough, premium toppings, and a focus on consistent quality. We are confident that this approach, combined with an experience centred on customer satisfaction, will create strong appeal in India. Bengaluru is a fitting city to begin this journey, and we look forward to expanding rapidly across the country.” “India is one of the most dynamic foodservice markets in the world, and we are delighted to open our first store in Bengaluru,” said Ravi Thanawala, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President at Papa Johns. “Opening both our first restaurant and a Quality Control Center represents a strong foundation for long-term growth and ensures we continue to deliver the highest standards of quality and service that define our brand.” “We are excited with our partnership with PJP to bring Papa Johns to this thriving market and present specially crafted pizzas to appeal to diverse Indian palate”, added Vish Narain, Managing Partner, Pulsar Capital & Chairman, Ambrosia QSR. “Our endeavour would be to provide excellent quality pizzas at affordable prices.”

Papa Johns’ entry into India blends global favourites with local innovations. Every pizza is prepared with the brand’s signature recipe of fresh dough made with six simple ingredients, delicious tomato sauce made from Naati and Californian tomatoes, and cheese made from real mozzarella – offering the same quality enjoyed in Papa Johns restaurants worldwide.

The launch menu for Bengaluru features the specially crafted Ghee Roast Pizza, available in both chicken and paneer variants. Inspired by the rich South Indian preparation, it combines slow-roasted spices with the indulgent aroma of ghee. Alongside this Bengaluru-exclusive addition, customers can also enjoy Papa Johns’ global bestsellers paired with the brand’s signature Special Garlic Sauce, a fan favourite worldwide. Customers can choose from multiple vegetarian and chicken options, ensuring a thoughtful balance of international classics and India-specific offerings. The brand will be available across dine-in and takeaway formats, supported by seamless digital ordering through app and web, with delivery services launching in the near future.

The launch reinforces Papa Johns’ international growth strategy and its mission to bring premium-quality pizza experiences to customers in every market it enters.