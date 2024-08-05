Parachute Advansed Jasmine backs Indian athlete Jyothi Yarraji to shine bright at the biggest sporting carnival

Hyderabad, 05th August 2024: Athlete Jyothi Yarraji’s journey highlights the incredible potential of the human spirit. Rising from humble beginnings to become a star at the world’s biggest sporting carnival, this 24-year-old from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, is India’s finest hurdler to date. At the age of 23, Jyothi became the first Indian woman to break the 13-second barrier, setting a national record by running the 100m hurdles in just 12.78 seconds.

Known as a trailblazer who put India on the world map, Jyothi's journey has been marked by numerous challenges and obstacles in her early days. However, through unwavering determination, she has overcome each one, paving her path to athletic success.

Yarraji shines in all facets of her life. This partnership celebrates Jyothi's journey beyond her athletic achievements, highlighting her roles as a dedicated daughter, loyal friend, and passionate painter; putting her heart into every role she plays.