Parallel Wireless Teams Up with Padtec to Introduce Its Innovative GreenRAN Solution Suite in Brazil and Latin America

Nashua, NH, February 06, 2024 – Parallel Wireless, the leading provider of Open RAN hardware-agnostic solutions, and Padtec S.A., the leading provider of high-capacity connections, have entered into a collaboration agreement designed to introduce the Parallel Wireless GreenRAN™ solution suite to operators in Brazil and ultimately the rest of Latin America.

Driven by dedication to technological advancements, Parallel Wireless’ GreenRAN™ accelerates GSMA’s Mobile Net Zero initiative to reduce power consumption, one of the most pressing challenges faced by mobile network operators (MNOs) today. Built around hardware-independent cross-platform Open RAN technology, the GreenRAN™ solution suite enables a substantial reduction in operational expenses and improved energy optimization. Parallel Wireless and Padtec will collaborate to offer solutions to MNOs, enabling them to support their networks, address spectral efficiency, and simplify the complexity of 4G and 5G data traffic.