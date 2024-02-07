Parallel Wireless Teams Up with Padtec to Introduce Its Innovative GreenRAN Solution Suite in Brazil and Latin America

Nashua, NH, February 06, 2024 – Parallel Wireless, the leading provider of Open RAN hardware-agnostic solutions, and Padtec S.A., the leading provider of high-capacity connections, have entered into a collaboration agreement designed to introduce the Parallel Wireless GreenRAN™ solution suite to operators in Brazil and ultimately the rest of Latin America.
Driven by dedication to technological advancements, Parallel Wireless’ GreenRAN™ accelerates GSMA’s Mobile Net Zero initiative to reduce power consumption, one of the most pressing challenges faced by mobile network operators (MNOs) today. Built around hardware-independent cross-platform Open RAN technology, the GreenRAN™ solution suite enables a substantial reduction in operational expenses and improved energy optimization. Parallel Wireless and Padtec will collaborate to offer solutions to MNOs, enabling them to support their networks, address spectral efficiency, and simplify the complexity of 4G and 5G data traffic.
Parallel Wireless Vice President, Americas, Berk Tanguner, said, “Our collaboration with Padtec S.A. will enable us to scale up GreenRAN™ equipment manufacturing in Brazil, drive down the total cost of ownership for MNOs and enable scalable Open RAN 5G deployments, while significantly reducing carbon emissions. We look forward to being a part of delivering the advances of 5G in a cost-effective and sustainable manner to the Brazilian market and its people.”
Padtec SA CEO Carlos Raimar Schoeninger offered, “Combining Parallel Wireless` innovative GreenRAN™ platform with Padtec’s in-depth knowledge of the local markets, optical transmission, and operation and maintenance of complex networks will allow new and established operators to take full advantage of 5G technology advancements and to maximize existing 3G/4G assets. The combined offer will deliver a fully tested solution resulting in a simplified implementation of all G networks”. “We feel that the GreenRAN™ platform architecture is a game changer in the industry”, added Carlos Raimar