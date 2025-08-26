Parnika India Successfully Completes ‘Saksham’ Program, Equipping Global Resellers with Skills to Enhance their Business Growth

New Delhi, August 26th, 2025: Parnika India, a distinguished leader in the manufacturing and global export of exquisite women’s ethnic wear based out of Surat, has completed its ‘Saksham’ Program, a three-day virtual training program developed exclusively for its B2B resellers worldwide. The program focused on the Power of Presence, Power of Words, and Power of Sales, providing tangible skills for resellers to enhance their business growth journey.

Sessions of the program were led by CA Supal Talati, Youth Empowerment Coach and Certified Soft Skills Trainer with over 96,000 hours of training experience. The training provided actionable techniques for communication, sales techniques, and professional presence. The program attracted resellers from various regions, who participated in the training. The response was overwhelmingly positive, with participants sharing how their approach to business had transformed.

“The Saksham Program has reinforced our belief that growth begins with self-development. Our resellers gained confidence, sharpened their communication, and adopted sales strategies that are already elevating their business outcomes. For franchise partners, the impact only multiplies, they not only benefit from Saksham’s learnings themselves but also extend this ripple effect of growth to their wider network, enabling 10X business success. At Parnika India, our vision is to create leaders who grow with us, and through Saksham, we are proud to bring that vision to life,” said Vishal Pacheriwal, Managing Director of Parnika India.

Throughout the sessions, hundreds of participants developed a confident presence, learned how to effectively use words both in business communication and in applying proven sales methods to achieve repeatable and scalable success. Several resellers have already started to leverage these lessons into their own sales approach and have identified significant gains in the sales process and client engagement.

The initiative also witnessed active participation from small resellers hailing from villages and small towns across different states. Many of them own small shops and boutiques and found the program especially valuable, as it equipped them with modern sales and communication skills to compete with larger businesses.

The initiative has also given rise to a broader message for future franchise owners and potential entrepreneurs. Parnika India pointed out that franchise partners are not just benefiting from initiatives such as Saksham, but are also benefiting from a larger ecosystem that supports 10X business growth through structured mentoring and shared amenities.