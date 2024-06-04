Paul Greeley Joins News Blues as Manager

Phoenix, AZ, June 04, 2024 — News Blues, the daily newsletter of the day’s top media news for local TV broadcasting since 1998, is under new management.

Paul Greeley has been named manager of News Blues starting immediately.

Greeley is a 40-year veteran of local TV news and marketing. Prior to his appointment to News Blues, Greeley was a writer for TVNewsCheck for more than 10 years. His daily column, Market Share, covered local TV news and its marketing.

Greeley’s career has been as a writer/producer creative services and marketing manager at local TV stations around the country, and as the VP of Marketing for Nexstar Broadcasting.

Veteran broadcast executives Gary Brown and Patrick McCreery took over as owners of News Blues in 2024. Brown and McCreery also own Talent Dynamics, a talent placement and coaching company for TV news journalists.

“As the new owners of News Blues, we were looking for someone who could take our website to the next level with more content focused on what TV stations and journalists are doing in the industry,” Brown says.

“Greeley is well-known and respected in the broadcast business,” McCreery says. “He has the background and experience that fits where we envision taking News Blues.”

“I’m a huge supporter of local TV,” Greeley says. “I’ve shared its successes in every role I’ve had at the local TV level, in the corporate office and in industry publications. Local TV broadcasting is a billion-dollar-a-year business with millions of viewers and thousands of employees. But very little is written about what goes on at local TV stations on the ground in the 200-plus markets around the country. I want to write about success, innovation and creativity in news, marketing, and sales that happens in local TV anywhere it happens across the county.”

Since April 13 several enhancements to News Blues have been made:

· Updated jobs page

· Blogs that feature commentaries on the business to explain why things happen the way they do in TV.

· A new Ask the GM feature, where readers can email questions to a local TV GM to get answered.

· The News Blues sourcebook is in the process of getting updated. Soon contact information for every station and ND in America will be there.

· Coming soon, is Primetime Performance from Talent Dynamics where our talent coaches offer tips and ideas to improve your performance.

Their goal is to make News Blues the place every broadcast journalist starts their day for news on the industry with insight and perspective.

News Blues is owned by Glass City Talent, LLC. Veteran broadcast executives Gary Brown and Patrick McCreery founded Glass City Talent, LLC in March 2022. Since its inception, the company has invested in niche companies in the broadcast media industry. Now having closed on three acquisitions with more to come. The origins of the name Glass City Talent go back to where Brown and McCreery grew up in Toledo, Ohio. Toledo earned the Glass City nickname when it was considered the glass manufacturing capital of the world. That’s also where Brown and McCreery first met and worked together in a newsroom early in their careers.