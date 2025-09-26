Paytm launches Gold Coins on every payment, redeemable into Digital Gold

Paytm, India’s trusted payments app, has launched Gold Coins, a first-of-its-kind initiative where every payment earns Gold Coins that can be seamlessly converted into Paytm Digital Gold. This turns daily payments into an opportunity for savings and long-term investments. This enables families and businesses to turn their daily payments into savings and build long-term investments in one of India’s most trusted assets.

From Scan & Pay at shops to online purchases, money transfers, recharges, bill payments, and recurring expenses, every transaction using Paytm now earns Gold Coins worth 1% of the transaction value. Payments made with UPI, debit cards, credit cards, and net banking qualify, while Credit Card and RuPay Credit Card on UPI earn double Gold Coins. These Gold Coins can be redeemed instantly into Digital Gold, with an option to purchase additional digital gold for growing long-term wealth.

This initiative is aligned with the Government’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and the reforms of GST, which have created efficiencies and real savings for households and businesses. With Paytm, these savings can now be channelled into Digital Gold, strengthening financial security and supporting a culture of wealth creation.