Paytm Money Launches BSE Futures & Options Trading with Easy Access and Low-Cost Fees for Investors

Paytm Money Limited, wholly-owned subsidiary of One 97 Communications Ltd (OCL), which owns the brand Paytm, India’s leading mobile payments and financial services distribution, today announced that it has launched BSE Futures & Options (BSE F&O) trading service on its platform, further broadening its extensive range of services for investors. With trading charges kept at an affordable ₹20 per trade order, along with applicable taxes, the platform remains one of the most cost-effective choices for retail investors in India.

This launch marks a significant milestone in Paytm Money’s mission to provide traders with a wider array of financial instruments, empowering them to diversify their portfolios and optimize their trading activities.

New users can sign up, complete their KYC process, and gain access to BSE F&O trading seamlessly, while existing users of Paytm Money’s NSE F&O service will automatically have access to BSE F&O trading, and broaden their trading options.

With BSE F&O trading, Paytm Money enables users to trade index derivative contracts offered by the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), including SENSEX, BANKEX, and SENSEX50. This development opens up new opportunities for traders to engage with India’s leading indices, diversify their exposure, and enhance strategic flexibility for better risk management. With this, the platform enables users to trade both, NSE and BSE F&O contracts, in one app for a seamless experience.

With real-time market data, advanced charting tools, and an integrated margin calculator, traders gain access to valuable insights for seamless and informed decision-making. It also offers flexible order types like market, limit, stop-loss, and intraday, enabling traders to execute strategies with ease while tracking their positions and P&L in real-time.