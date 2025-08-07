Paytm Money Partners with JioBlackRock NFOs; Offers Easy Access to NFOs with Investment

Paytm Money, a wholly-owned subsidiary of One97 Communications Limited (OCL) and a wealth-tech platform that simplifies wealth management and equity investments through a technology-first approach, has partnered with JioBlackRock Asset Management to offer an easy access to its five Index Fund New Fund Offers (NFOs), directly through Paytm Money app. As a Direct Mutual Fund platform, Paytm Money offers zero-commission on mutual fund investments along with no hidden charges and zero cost on account opening, thereby maximizing long-term returns for investors.

After the successful debut of JioBlackRock’s initial NFOs, which witnessed robust retail participation with over 7,000 successful transactions on the Paytm app, 45% of which came through SIPs. The upcoming NFO will open on August 5, 2025 and close on August 12, 2025. Investors can access Jio BlackRock Asset Management’s five mutual fund schemes directly through the Paytm Money app:

JioBlackRock Nifty 50 Index Fund

JioBlackRock Nifty Next 50 Index Fund

JioBlackRock Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund

JioBlackRock Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund

JioBlackRock Nifty 8-13 Yr G-Sec Index Fund

Index funds offer a simplified investment approach by providing exposure to the broader market without the need to select individual securities. Designed to track benchmark indices, they aim to deliver market returns with minimal costs and maximum diversification. Paytm Money continues to make investing more accessible by offering Statement of Account (SOA)-based mutual fund access, which offers users greater flexibility and control over their investments.

Paytm Money offers a simple onboarding process, easy access to fund information and a fully digital investment journey, making it convenient for investors to explore, evaluate, and invest in mutual fund NFOs, all from their smartphone. The platform enables retail investors to invest in top-performing mutual funds with ease, helping them build disciplined financial habits with low entry thresholds.

Backed by the combined expertise of BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager*, and Jio Financial Services, they aim to deliver global-quality investment strategies customized for Indian investors. These funds are also supported by Aladdin, BlackRock’s industry-leading investment and risk management platform, which enables fund managers to make data-driven decisions, monitor thousands of risk factors, and manage portfolios with a high level of precision and transparency