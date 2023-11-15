Paytm partners with global travel technology company Amadeus to redefine travel experience with Artificial Intelligence

Bengaluru, 15th November 2023: One97 Communications Limited (OCL) that owns the brand Paytm, India’s leading payments and financial services company and the pioneer of QR and mobile payments, today, announced a partnership with global travel technology company Amadeus. Under this collaboration, for the next three years, the company will integrate Amadeus’s expansive travel platform, enhancing the travelers’ experience from search to booking, and finally to payment. This partnership brings together Paytm’s extensive user base and Amadeus’s expertise to provide travellers with a more seamless and efficient booking experience.

Paytm is one of the leading online travel aggregators in the country and this partnership with Amadeus will further solidify its position as the premier travel provider in India. Leveraging Amadeus advanced automation and New Distribution Capability (NDC) technologies will enable Paytm to secure precise results and establish a consistent and robust travel shopping ecosystem. Paytm will deliver hyper-personalized recommendations and dynamic pricing to offer a world-class experience to its users powered by Amadeus.

With Amadeus APIs, Paytm users will gain access to a vast inventory of global flight options, making it easier for them to find the best deals and book flights to destinations around the world, all within the Paytm app. This single API will provide the users with seamless access to diverse travel content, including Global Distribution Systems (GDS), Low-Cost Carriers (LCC), hotels, and more. This collaboration also paves the way for Paytm to offer a unified PNR solution in partnership with Indian national carriers.

Paytm’s integration with Amadeus APIs ensures that travellers have access to a diverse range of payment options, including the convenience of UPI, the flexibility of the Paytm Wallet and Postpaid, and the assurance of a safe and secure payment gateway. This comprehensive suite of payment choices guarantees that users can complete their transactions with ease and confidence, all within the trusted Paytm ecosystem.