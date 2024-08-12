Paytm Travel Launches Independence Day Carnival with Exclusive Discounts of up to 25% on Flight, Train, Bus Bookings

One 97 Communications Limited (OCL) that owns the brand Paytm, India’s leading payments and financial services distribution company and the pioneer of QR and mobile payments, has announced a Paytm Travel Carnival from August 10th to 20th. Celebrating Independence Day, the carnival offers unbeatable discounts of 12-25% on booking flight, bus, and train tickets.

Paytm has partnered with leading banks to offer significant discounts on flight and bus bookings. ICICI Bank users can take advantage of promo code ‘ICICICC’ for a flat 12% discount up to ₹1,800 on domestic flights, and a flat 10% discount up to ₹5,000 on international flights, using the code ‘ICICIIF’.

Similarly, Bank of Baroda customers can use promo codes ‘BOBSALE’ and ‘INTBOBSALE’ to enjoy a flat 15% discount up to ₹1,500 on domestic flights and a flat 10% discount up to ₹5,000 on international flights respectively.

RBL Bank users can apply promo codes 'FLYRBL' and 'INTLFLYRBL' to receive a flat 12% discount up to ₹1,500 on domestic flights and a flat 10% discount up to ₹5,000 on international flights.

HSBC customers can apply promo codes ‘HSBCSALE’ and ‘INTHSBCSALE’ to receive a flat 15% discount up to ₹1,500 on domestic flights and a flat 10% discount up to ₹5,000 on international flights.

Paytm offers flat 25% off up to ₹500 on bus tickets with promo codes ‘BUSDBS’ and ‘BUSBOB’. Users can also enjoy features like Free Cancellation, and Booking for Female to ensure a safe and comfortable bus journey.

With the Ticket Assure feature, Paytm ensures confirmed train tickets. Additional features include Easy Tatkal booking, Guaranteed Seat Assistance, zero payment gateway charges when paid using UPI, and Free Cancellation at ₹29 for a seamless travel experience.

For added convenience, Paytm’s Free Cancellation feature allows users to get a full refund for bus or flight bookings by paying a nominal fee at the time of booking. Refunds are credited directly to their payment source, such as Paytm UPI, Wallet, net banking, or credit/debit cards, providing flexibility to change travel plans without high cancellation charges.