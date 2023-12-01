PEARL Lacrosse Balls Named Official Ball of the NCAA

Atlanta, GA, Dec 1, 2023 – PEARL is proud to announce its partnership with the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) as the official lacrosse ball supplier for the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Lacrosse Championships. This exciting collaboration marks a significant milestone for both PEARL and NCAA lacrosse.

As part of this new partnership, American-made PEARL lacrosse balls will be used exclusively in the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Lacrosse Championships, solidifying PEARL as the definitive preference for lacrosse balls.

PEARL has long been recognized for its commitment to producing lacrosse balls of exceptional quality and consistency and is also the only lacrosse ball manufacturer in the United States. As the NCAA’s official ball supplier, PEARL will provide student-athletes with equipment that reflects the highest standards of performance and integrity, which serves to enhance the athlete and fan experience at NCAA lacrosse championships.

Key benefits of PEARL Lacrosse balls include:

Grease-free Guarantee: PEARL balls are formulated from urethane unlike traditional rubber balls. PEARL balls never lose their grip or change their hardness and continue to stay in game-day spec. Balls that never grease give NCAA student-athletes the consistency they deserve.

Made in the USA: PEARL balls are the only lacrosse balls manufactured in the United States, in Peachtree Corners, GA.

Continuous Innovation: PEARL is committed to providing athletes with the best ball possible.

Commitment to Quality: PEARL is dedicated to upholding the highest quality standards in the industry, giving athletes the best possible equipment for their games.

“We are thrilled and honored to be chosen as the official ball of the NCAA men’s and women’s lacrosse championships,” said Erin Hanson, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Guardian Sports, the makers of the PEARL lacrosse ball. “This partnership reflects our dedication to excellence and underscores our commitment to supporting the growth and development of lacrosse at the collegiate level. We look forward to providing NCAA student-athletes with the best lacrosse balls available and contributing to the continued success of NCAA lacrosse.”

The 2024 NCAA Division I, II and III Men’s Lacrosse Championships will be May 25-27 in Philadelphia. The 2024 NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championship will be May 24-26 in Cary, N.C., the Division II Women’s Lacrosse Championship will be May 24-26 in Winter Park, Fla., and the Division III Women’s Lacrosse Championship will be May 25-26 in Salem, Va.

The NCAA’s selection of PEARL lacrosse balls as the official ball is a testament to the company’s reputation for innovation and quality within the lacrosse community. This partnership will strengthen PEARL’s position as a leader in the lacrosse equipment industry and further solidify its role in advancing the sport.