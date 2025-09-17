Pee Safe Launches New DVC to Shape India’s Hygiene Habits with ‘Hygiene Ki Aadat Banao, Pee Safe Ke Saath’

17th September New Delhi : Pee Safe, India’s leading hygiene and wellness brand, is shaping India’s hygiene habits with its latest Digital Video Campaign (DVC), “Hygiene Ki Aadat Banao, Pee Safe Ke Saath.” This campaign aims to serve people in India who are generally cautious about using shared or public washrooms, but they often overlook the hidden risks in their own homes. A toilet seat that appears clean may still have invisible germs and bacteria, making it unsafe to use without proper sanitization.

Through this initiative, Pee Safe seeks to redefine the way India thinks about toilet hygiene. The brand is urging people to make toilet seat sanitization a daily habit, not only in public spaces but also within households. By spreading awareness that safety comes only after spraying a toilet seat sanitizer, the brand is driving a cultural shift in hygiene practices, ensuring protection for individuals and families, even when toilets look visibly clean.

Commenting on the campaign, Vikas Bagaria, founder of Pee Safe, said, “Most people assume that if a toilet looks clean, it is safe, but in reality, the germs are invisible to the naked eye. As per studies, with India’s female workforce participation reaching 40.3% in 2023-24, women are increasingly balancing roles across varied environments. With this video, we want to highlight why sanitizing toilet seats should be a healthy habit at home, in workplaces, and in public spaces as well.”

With this awareness campaign, Pee Safe’s initiative is inclusive, designed for everyone, men, women, and children alike. By encouraging people across all age groups to make toilet seat sanitization a part of their daily routine, the brand seeks to spark a cultural shift where the practice becomes as natural and non-negotiable as brushing teeth or washing hands. This also reinforces its mission of making hygiene simple, accessible, and non-negotiable, working towards building a healthier India one toilet at a time.