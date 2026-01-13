Pepe Jeans London GETS GREAT DENIM to Nashik

Mumbai, Jan 13: Denim lovers in Nashik have a fresh reason to upgrade their wardrobes. Pepe Jeans London, the globally loved denim and lifestyle brand rooted in British street culture, and renowned for GREAT DENIM, proudly opens its doors at City Centre Mall, marking its arrival in one of Maharashtra’s fastest-growing lifestyle hubs.

Designed as more than just a retail space, the new Pepe Jeans London store offers shoppers an immersive brand experience, bringing together timeless denim, contemporary silhouettes, and season-ready styles. From classic fits that never go out of fashion to trend-forward everyday essentials, the store showcases a thoughtfully curated collection for Men and Women.

The store is set to become a go-to fashion destination for Nashik’s style-conscious consumers. Whether it’s effortless everyday denim, casual wear with attitude, or statement pieces inspired by London’s street culture, Pepe Jeans London delivers fashion that feels authentic, confident, and individual.

With this launch, Pepe Jeans London strengthens its presence in Maharashtra while continuing its journey of connecting global denim culture and getting GREAT DENIM with local fashion sensibilities, one city at a time.

Visit Us: Pepe Jeans Shop No. 8, City Centre Mall Untwadi, Lavate Nagar Nashik, Maharashtra – 422002

Store Opening: 10th January 2026