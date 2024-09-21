Perch Home, in Maplewood NJ, Wins First Place for Best RetailStore Redesign at Esteemed Retailer Excellence Awards

Maplewood, NJ, September 21, 2024 — Perch Home, the Maplewood retail destination owned by Michele Bessey, has proudly taken first place for “Best Retail Store Redesign” at the highly esteemed “2024 Retailer Excellence” awards ceremony, held recently in Dallas. This recognition, considered one of the top honors in the gift industry, celebrates Perch Home’s exceptional redesign, which blends European charm, storytelling, and a sense of discovery, making the store a standout in experiential retail.

Michele Bessey, a graduate of the prestigious Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program, and owner of the Women-Owned Business Enterprise (WOBE) certified Perch Home, was thrilled to attend the awards ceremony with her team. The award acknowledges the store’s creative use of space, thoughtful design elements, and community-centric approach, which offers customers more than just shopping – it delivers a true experience.

“Winning this award is a testament to our vision of creating an inviting space that embodies European charm and inspires discovery,” said Bessey. “Our goal was for customers to feel like they are exploring something new with each visit, and sourcing unique, meaningful items helped us create that atmosphere.”

The redesign of Perch Home is a love letter to unique finds and stories. Much of the store’s interior décor was sourced through Facebook Marketplace, including standout pieces like the iconic whiskey-tasting bar from the legendary Hudson Hotel in New York City and a beautiful bar mirror acquired at an auction in the Hamptons. Each item contributes to the store’s warm and inviting feel, while also serving as a conversation piece.

In addition to its remarkable retail space, Perch Home offers even more to the community, with a coffee bar, brunch café, and a charming gelato window that opens to the street, adding a European flair. The store also rents out its newly redesigned space and serene garden for private parties and events, further positioning Perch Home as a dynamic destination in Maplewood.

“Our motto, ‘Inspire and Celebrate,’ drives everything we do,” Bessey added. “We want our store to be a place where people can discover new treasures, enjoy a coffee or gelato, and connect with friends, all within an environment that feels both luxurious and welcoming.”

This award underscores Perch Home’s commitment to excellence and innovation, further solidifying its place as a favorite among shoppers and a leader in the retail industry.