Perseverance, Focus and Discipline Are the Foundation of My Success: World Champion Esha Singh

Lifespan Pays Tribute to Legendary Shooting Coach Jaspal Rana

Hyderabad, June 13: Lifespan Private Limited organized a grand felicitation ceremony in Hyderabad to honour its Brand Ambassador, Esha Singh, for her remarkable performance at the ISSF World Cup 2026 held in Munich, Germany. Esha brought immense pride to the nation by winning the Gold Medal in the Women’s 25m Pistol event and setting a new World Record.

To celebrate this historic achievement, Lifespan felicitated Esha Singh in the presence of distinguished dignitaries and guests.

The event was attended by Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Special Chief Secretary, Government of Telangana, as the Chief Guest. Soni Bala Devi, IFS, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director, Sports Authority of Telangana (SATG), and Gareth Wyn Owen, British Deputy High Commissioner for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, graced the occasion as Guests of Honour.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Narendra Ram Nambula, Founder, Chairman and Managing Director of Lifespan Private Limited, congratulated Esha Singh on her historic accomplishment.

“Esha Singh’s extraordinary achievement is a proud moment for the entire nation. As Lifespan’s Brand Ambassador, she embodies perseverance, dedication and the relentless pursuit of excellence. We are delighted to celebrate her success and remain committed to encouraging sporting talent that inspires future generations,” he said.

Addressing the gathering, Esha Singh expressed her gratitude to her coaches, family members, supporters and well-wishers who stood by her throughout her journey. She encouraged young athletes to pursue their goals with focus, discipline and unwavering commitment.

“Perseverance, focus and discipline have been the foundation of my success. I hope my journey inspires young sportspersons to dream big and work hard to achieve their goals,” she said.

As a mark of respect, the gathering observed a one-minute silence in memory of Jaspal Rana, the legendary shooting coach whose immense contribution to Indian shooting has inspired generations of athletes. The attendees fondly remembered his invaluable role in the development of the sport and his lasting legacy in nurturing young talent.

The felicitation ceremony reflected Lifespan’s continued commitment to promoting health, fitness and sporting excellence while supporting athletes who bring glory to the nation.