Personal Finance Expert Reveals 4 Money Tips Every New Parent Needs To Know

Simple strategies to avoid common spending mistakes during your baby’s first year

Becoming a parent brings with it incredible joy. But it also comes with a hefty price tag that can catch even the most prepared families off guard. Between medical bills, baby gear, and unexpected costs, new parents usually find themselves wondering how they’ll manage financially during those first precious months.

That’s where smart money management becomes your best friend. Fred Harrington, CEO of Proxy Coupons, a discount platform specialising in online deals, understands how proper budgeting can make all the difference during life’s biggest transitions.

“New parents don’t need to panic about money if they approach it the right way,” says Fred. “It’s about being prepared for the real costs, not the imaginary ones that keep you up at night.”

Here, Fred shares his practical approach to managing finances during those early parenting days, focusing on realistic strategies that work for busy new families.

4 Smart Money Strategies For New Parents

Start A Baby Emergency Fund Beyond Medical Bills

Most parents think about setting aside money for hospital costs, but the real surprises come later. Childcare waiting lists often require upfront deposits, sometimes months before you actually need the service. Formula shortages can force you to buy expensive alternatives at short notice.

“I’ve seen parents scramble when their regular daycare suddenly closes or when they can’t find their baby’s usual formula brand,” explains Fred. “Having $500 to $1,000 set aside specifically for these unexpected baby-related costs gives you options instead of panic.”

This fund isn’t your regular emergency savings. It’s created specifically for those curveball expenses that only come with parenthood.

Budget For Parental Leave Income Gaps

New parents may get an unpleasant shock when they realise how much their actual parental leave pay differs from their regular salary. Even with employer benefits, you might only receive 60-80% of your usual income.

Calculate exactly what you’ll receive during your time off, then plan for the shortfall. If you normally earn $4,000 monthly but will only get $2,400 during leave, you need to budget for that $1,600 gap each month.

“Don’t guess at these numbers,” Fred warns. “Get the exact figures from HR and your state’s family leave program. The math matters when you’re living on less.”

Don’t Buy Everything At Once

Babies grow fast, and expensive items can end up going unused. That $200 high chair might seem necessary, but your newborn won’t need it for months. The fancy baby shoes? They’ll outgrow them before they can even walk.

Focus on immediate needs: diapers, basic clothes, feeding supplies, and a safe place to sleep. Borrow items like swings, bouncy seats, and toys from friends or family. Many parents discover their baby prefers a $5 rattle over an expensive developmental toy.

“Buy as you go, not as you worry,” suggests Fred. “You’ll save hundreds by waiting to see what your baby needs instead of preparing for every possibility.”

Track Recurring Baby Expenses Early

Diapers, formula, wipes, and other daily necessities add up quickly. A newborn can go through between 6 and 12 diapers daily, costing around $18 per week. Formula can run $25-300 per month if you’re not breastfeeding.

Set monthly limits for these recurring costs and track them closely during your first few months. This helps you understand your new baseline expenses and adjust your overall budget accordingly.

“These expenses are your new monthly reality, not one-time purchases” Fred notes. “Knowing exactly what you’re spending helps you find ways to save, like buying in bulk or switching brands when there’s a good deal.”

Fred Harrington, CEO of Proxy Coupons, commented:

“New parents tend to make the mistake of trying to prepare for every worst-case scenario, which leads to overspending and unnecessary stress. The reality is that babies need surprisingly little in those first few months; food, clean diapers, and love cover most of it.

“Starting small and being realistic about what you need saves both your money and your sanity. You don’t need the most expensive everything right away. Focus on the basics, set aside money for genuine surprises, and remember that most baby items can be borrowed or bought secondhand without any impact on your child’s wellbeing.

“The key is building sustainable habits early. Track what you’re actually spending, not what you think you might spend. Most new parents find their baby-related costs level out after the first few months once they understand their real needs versus their worried expectations.”