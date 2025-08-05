Personality of the Week: Sridhar Patnala, Contemporary Sculptor

Sri Sridhar Patnala, one of the eminent contemporary sculptors from Andhra Pradesh, has created numerous remarkable sculptures that have been acclaimed by various art organizations. His latest masterpiece is a striking 9-foot bronze statue of the legendary freedom fighter Sri Alluri Sita Rama Raju, depicted in a forceful, lion-hearted posture that exudes the aura of a rebellious leader.

The statue vividly captures Alluri Sita Rama Raju’s fearless spirit and visionary leadership, symbolizing his unwavering dedication to his people. The meticulous anatomical proportions and the commanding stance of the sculpture convey psychological strength and present him as a battlefield commander, ready to lead. This magnificent statue was installed at PV Narasimha Rao Park, Godavari Bund Road, Rajahmundry, in September 2017.

Profile of Sri Sridhar Patnala

Born in 1980 in Rajahmundry, Sridhar Patnala hails from a family of traditional goldsmiths and sculptors. His artistic journey was inspired by his parents, BrahmaSri Satya Basava Chari and Smt. Radharani, who are both alumni of the Damerla Ramarao School of Fine Arts. Under their guidance, he was introduced to the world of art from a very young age.

Sridhar pursued his Bachelor of Fine Arts (B.F.A.) in Sculpture from Andhra University, Visakhapatnam (1997-2001), and later completed his Master of Fine Arts (M.F.A.) specializing in Metal Casting Sculpture from the University of Hyderabad (2003-2005). He trained under renowned Indian contemporary artists like Prof. G. Ravinder Reddy and Prof. Ravishankar Patnaik, and further honed his skills under Prof. Alex Mathew at HCU.

His artworks reflect a harmonious blend of self-experiences, social observations, nature, and Indian cultural narratives. With a passion for experimenting across mediums, Sridhar believes that every material has its unique language and aesthetic expression, which motivates him to continuously explore new artistic avenues rooted in his cultural heritage.

Key Projects

Sculpture Art Projects for Andhra Pradesh Tourism and Shilparamam at Hyderabad, Nagarjunasagar, Visakhapatnam, Dwaraka Tirumala, Simhachalam, and ISKCON Foundation.

International Biodiversity COP 11 (2012) : Conceptual murals spanning 5000 sq.ft. in fiberglass at Begumpet Flyover and the Chief Minister’s camp office, Hyderabad.

40th World Telugu Conference (2012) : Created four fiberglass murals representing Telugu culture at Tirupati.

International Mural Camp (2013) organized by Kerala Lalithakala Akademi, participated alongside artists from 15 countries, contributing a mural at Kottayam Collectorate Office.

Designed and executed 30×25 ft RCC concrete gates at Tirupati (2014).

Workshops & Camps Participation

Warli Painting Workshop, Andhra University, Vizag (1999)

Terracotta Workshop with Bengal Traditional Sculptors, Vizag (2000)

Ohja Bronze Casting Workshop, Vizag (2000)

South Zone Cultural Center Art Camp, Shilparamam (2002)

Stone Carving Camp with Italian Sculptors, Hyderabad (2004)

National Mini Sculpture Workshop, Bangalore Chitrakala Parishath (2006)

Creative Conscience Art Workshop on Social Issues, Delhi (2009)

Various National and International Art Camps across Kerala, Lucknow, and Andhra Pradesh from 2010 to 2017.

Coordinator for Lohar 2016 Art Camp, Kerala Folklore Academy, Kannur.

Collaborative painting on the history of Rajahmundry with eight artists, Town Hall, Rajahmundry (2017).

Sridhar Patnala has also served as a Sculpture Faculty at Yogi Vemana University (2010-2012) and continues to contribute significantly to the Indian art scene through his sculptures, murals, and art camps, both nationally and internationally.