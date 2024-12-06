Perspective on RBI MPC announcement by Experts

by Mr. Sandeep Ahuja, CEO, Atmosphere Living.

“The RBI’s decision to maintain the repo rate is a significant boost for the real estate sector, ensuring stability in home loan interest rates and fostering confidence among both buyers and developers. For homebuyers, steady rates offer clarity and encourage more people, including those on the fence, to take the plunge into homeownership. For developers, stable borrowing costs mean better financial management and smoother project execution, helping to meet market demand efficiently.

In the luxury real estate segment, the unchanged interest rates are particularly favorable for high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) and ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNIs), who continue to see real estate as a reliable investment. Recent trends indicate a surge in the sales of ultra-luxury homes, reflecting the growing appetite for premium properties that combine lifestyle and long-term value. Reputed developers with a proven track record of quality construction and timely delivery are well-positioned to capitalize on this trend, catering to buyers who prioritize exclusivity and high standards.”