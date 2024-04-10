Petite Maison Kids Celebrates Grand Opening of Flagship Store, Redefining Luxury Children’s Fashion

Greenwich, CT, April 10th, 2024 – Petite Maison Kids, the premier destination for luxury children’s fashion, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its flagship store in Greenwich, CT. The event, which took place on November 2, 2023, marked a significant milestone for the brand, bringing its enchanting world of kids’ couture to life.

The grand opening event, held at 71 Greenwich Ave, Greenwich CT, was a celebration of elegance and sophistication. Attendees were treated to a first look at Petite Maison Kids’ curated selection of exquisite clothing, shoes, and accessories for children aged 0-10 years. The event featured live DJ beats, a ribbon-cutting ceremony, and a selection of hors d’oeuvres and drinks, creating an unforgettable experience for press and influencers in attendance.

Founded in 2018 by Katerina Azarova, Petite Maison Kids specializes in high-quality traditional clothing with a modern, elegant flair. With attention to detail, quality craftsmanship, and a commitment to timeless style, the brand has garnered a loyal following of discerning parents seeking the best for their children.

“Petite Maison Kids was born out of a passion for providing children with clothing that reflects the elegance of childhood, and makes them feel special,” said Katerina Azarova, Founder and Creative Director of Petite Maison Kids. “Our flagship store represents the culmination of our vision – a place where parents can find exceptional fashion pieces that make their children feel like Princes and Princesses.”

In addition to its commitment to luxury and style, Petite Maison Kids is dedicated to sustainability and giving back to the community. The brand incorporates eco-friendly practices into its actions, using natural and often recycled fabrics and partnering with organizations such as Greenspark to minimize its environmental impact.

As part of the grand opening celebration, Petite Maison Kids is offering free shipping for orders over $175 within the USA, with most orders shipping in 1-2 days. Customers can visit the flagship store at 71 Greenwich Ave, Greenwich CT 06830, to explore the brand’s latest collections and experience the unmatched quality and craftsmanship of Petite Maison Kids’ clothing, shoes, and accessories.