Pharma B2B Expo 2024 to Take Place on 9-10 February

Indore, January 17, 2023: Welldone Media Pvt. Ltd., in association with the National Apex Industry Body PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI), is coming up with Pharma B2B Expo 2024, India’s first pharma-centric regional exhibition in Indore on February 9-10 at Hall “A” Labh Ganga Convention Center, Indore, Madhya Pradesh, India.

More than five thousand stakeholders, including leading pharmaceutical companies, pharmacists, doctors, Ayurvedic medicine companies, research organisations, marketing companies, distributors, and stockists from various parts of the country, are keen to attend this unique exhibition in the healthcare sector. On the inaugural day, a Summit will be organised and that will be attended by the key decision-makers in the government and industry concerning the healthcare sector.

Pharma B2B Expo is the first of its kind initiative in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, and it will be a one-stop juncture for all those who are planning to expand their business in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry through effective networking, industrial and marketing collaborations, franchise opportunities, and reliable channels of distribution.