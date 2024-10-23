October 23 2024: PhonePe announces exciting cashback offers on 24k Digital Gold this Dhanteras and Diwali. Users can avail up to INR 2000 guaranteed* cashback on purchasing a minimum of INR 1500 worth of digital gold from PhonePe. The offer is applicable from 29th October to 1st November 2024 for one-time transactions (valid once per user).

PhonePe offers its users the convenience of buying 24K Digital Gold from the comfort of their home 24*7. Apart from one time purchase, PhonePe also empowers every Indian to invest in Gold digitally via SIP and helps customers invest long term systematically. Customers also have the flexibility to invest in Digital Gold with any amount of their choice. The accumulated gold is stored digitally in the user’s account, backed by physical gold stored in secure vaults. On selling the stored Gold anytime, users can get their money credited to their bank accounts within 48 hours.

Users can purchase 99.99% purity-certified 24K Digital Gold on the PhonePe platform, from leading and trusted players in the digital gold space like MMTC-PAMP, SafeGold and Caratlane. Over 1.2 Crore customers from 19,000+ postal codes in India have bought high purity 24K gold on the PhonePe platform at transparent prices with zero making charges.

Here is a step-by-step guide to avail this special cashback offer while buying Gold on PhonePe:

Click on ‘Gold’ under the Purchases section on the Homepage

Click on ‘Buy One time’

Proceed by selecting “Buy in Rupees” and adding minimum INR 1500 worth of 24K Gold

Check the final details of your Gold purchase and click on ‘Proceed to Pay’, and it’s done.

*Offer is valid from 29th October 2024, 00:00 AM to 1st November, 2024, 11:59 PM only on one-time transactions. Not valid on SIP transactions. Minimum order value is Rs.1500. Valid once per user